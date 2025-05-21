All Hurricanes

Miami Commit Jordan Campbell Locks In Three More Visits For other Schools

Miami linebacker commit Jordan Campbell has four official visits locked for the summer as he prepares for a long summer.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks on the field during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes have set their official date with their long-time commit from linebacker Jordan Campbell as he prepares to take four official visits over the summer. He will be in Coral Gables June 6- 8 and also have visits set for Auburn (June 10-12), Nebraska (June 13-15), and Missouri (June 20-22).

The Hurricanes have had his commitment since late 2023. He has been dedicated to the Hurricanes despite many trying to approach him and attempting to flip the talented linebacker. At 6-foot-2, 200 lbs, what is most impressive about his talent is his twitchiness and outstanding physical ability. He might end up moving to be an edge rusher with a Micah Parsons-type build and potential.

The Hurricanes have the No. 8 recruiting class in the country and continue to bolster their roster to push for another top-five class. Finishing outside the top ten in the 2025 class will haunt Mario Cristobal, so winning this class will be key for his success in the future.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)

