Miami Named a Finalist for Top Ranked 2028 WR Brysen Wright as Commitment Announcement Nears

Miami has been named as one of the final three programs in the hunt for five-star wide receiver Brysen Wright, as reported by Rivals. He has also locked in his commitment date which will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Wright is rated as the top wide receiver in the class 2028 and third overall amongst the group.

The Hurricanes have been in the race for Wright since the very beginning of his recruitment as it was the first college football team to offer him back in 2023. But now will be competing against the likes of Texas and fellow in-state rival Florida as the other two finalists for the Mandarin High School product.

Wright's traits as a player are rare to come by and are highlighted by his physicality at the position. At 6-foot-4 he is able to present mismatches on every field he walks onto. This has allowed him to display elite ball skills and contested catch ability making him a handful for opposing defenses to plan for.

Although it will be a closely contested battle leading to Thursday, its important to note that Miami already has a commitment from Wright's quarterback Knox Annis who committed to the program back in April.

Miami 2027 Recruiting Class:

Five-Star, CB Donte Wright, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs - Long Beach Poly High School, Long Beach CA. (Committed 05/09/2026)

Five-Star, QB Israel Abrams, 6-foot-4, 187 lbs - Montini Catholic, Lombard, IL (Committed 04/03/2026)

Five-Star, WR Nick Lennear, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs - Miami Carol City Senior High, Opa Locka, FL (Committed 03/05/2026)

Five-Star, Edge Jaiden Bryant, 6-foot-3, 245 lbs - Irmo High School, Columbia, SC (Committed 06/03/2026)

Four-Star, LB Aroson Randle Jr., 6-foot-3, 210 lbs - Garner Magnet High School, Garner, NC (Committed 05/21/2026)

Four-Star, WR Eli Woodard, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - Chaparral High School, Temecula, CA (Committed 06/30-2026)

Four-Star, DL Ezekiel Ayangbile, 6-foot-2, 265 lbs - Langham Creek High School, Houston, TX (Committed 05/08/2026)

Four-Star, OT Sean Tatum, 6-foot-3, 317 lbs - John Carroll High School, Fort Pierce, FL (Committed 04/10/2026)

Four-Star, CB Ai’King Hall, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs - Dothan High School, Dothan, Ala. (Committed 05/17/2026)

Four-Star, S Andre Hyppolite, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - North Miami Beach High School, Miami, FL (Committed 06/14/2026)

Four-Star, LB Noah Glover, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Battlefield High School, Haymarket, VA (Committed 05/31/2026)

Four-Star, S Jaylen Jones, 5-foot-11, 182 lbs - McArthur High School, Hollywood, FL (Committed 06/23/2025)

Four-Star, Edge DeMarcus DeRoche, 6-foot-4, 215 lbs - Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Lauderdale, FL (Committed 08/19/2025)

Four-Star, RB Ty Keys, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - Poplarville High School, Poplarville, MS (Committed 05/01/2026)

Three-Star, Edge Jayvon Dawson, 6-foot-4, 221 lbs - Santaluces Community High School, Lantana, FL (Committed 05/17/2026)

Three-Star, CB Sherrod Gourdine, 5-foot-10, 177 lbs - McArthur High School, Hollywood, FL (Committed 03/24/2026)

Three-Star, OT Tyler Ford, 6-foot-6, 307 lbs - Gainesville High School, Gainesville, GA (Committed 04/15/2026)

Three-Star, DL Josh Johnson, 6-foot-5, 270 lbs - Key West High School, Key West, FL (Committed 03/24/2026)

Miami 2028 Recruiting Class

Four-Star, OT Kweli Fielder, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs - Carrollton High School, Carrollton, GA (Committed 06/24/2026)

Three-Star, QB Knox Annis, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs - Mandarin High School, Jacksonville, FL (Committed 04/09/2026)

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