Major Five -Star Miami Target Announces Commitment Date
Five-star wide receiver and Miami native Calvin Russell is down to eight schools as he prepares for his commitment date.
The Miami Hurricanes have a priority target ready to make his commitment as a five-star wide receiver and top-five receiver in the 2026 class. Calvin Russell announces his commitment date
Miami native Calvin Russell will be committing on July 5, he announced on his X, and is down to eight schools with the latest announcement. Russell has listed Miami, Florida, Oregon, Michigan, LSU, North Carolina, Syracuse, and Florida State as his final eight schools.
The Hurricanes are recruiting the talented 6-foot-5 receiver heavily and would love to add him to an offense that has started to shape up into a star-studded affair for seasons to come.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
