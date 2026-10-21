Miami Flips Elite Four-Star LB Aston Whiteside from Class of 2027

Flip season is officially upon us.

Miami football's 2027 recruiting class just got another elite prospect as it added previous Texas A&M commit Aston Whiteside. The news was first reported by Rivals.

Whiteside is a four-star linebacker out of Dallas, Texas and is now the third linebacker committed to the Hurricanes in its top ranked class of 2027.

Miami 2027 Recruiting Class:

Five-Star, CB Donte Wright, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs - Long Beach Poly High School, Long Beach CA. (Committed 05/09/2026)

Five-Star, QB Israel Abrams, 6-foot-4, 187 lbs - Montini Catholic, Lombard, IL (Committed 04/03/2026)

Five-Star, WR Nick Lennear, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs - Miami Carol City Senior High, Opa Locka, FL (Committed 03/05/2026)

Five-Star, Edge Jaiden Bryant, 6-foot-3, 245 lbs - Irmo High School, Columbia, SC (Committed 06/03/2026)

Four-Star, LB Aroson Randle Jr., 6-foot-3, 210 lbs - Garner Magnet High School, Garner, NC (Committed 05/21/2026)

Four-Star, WR Eli Woodard, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - Chaparral High School, Temecula, CA (Committed 06/30-2026)

Four-Star, DL Ezekiel Ayangbile, 6-foot-2, 265 lbs - Langham Creek High School, Houston, TX (Committed 05/08/2026)

Four-Star, OT Sean Tatum, 6-foot-3, 317 lbs - John Carroll High School, Fort Pierce, FL (Committed 04/10/2026)

Four-Star, CB Ai’King Hall, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs - Dothan High School, Dothan, Ala. (Committed 05/17/2026)

Four-Star, S Andre Hyppolite, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - North Miami Beach High School, Miami, FL (Committed 06/14/2026)

Four-Star, LB Noah Glover, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Battlefield High School, Haymarket, VA (Committed 05/31/2026)

Four-Star, S Jaylen Jones, 5-foot-11, 182 lbs - McArthur High School, Hollywood, FL (Committed 06/23/2025)

Four-Star, Edge DeMarcus DeRoche, 6-foot-4, 215 lbs - Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Lauderdale, FL (Committed 08/19/2025)

Four-Star, RB Ty Keys, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs - Poplarville High School, Poplarville, MS (Committed 05/01/2026)

Three-Star, Edge Jayvon Dawson, 6-foot-4, 221 lbs - Santaluces Community High School, Lantana, FL (Committed 05/17/2026)

Three-Star, CB Sherrod Gourdine, 5-foot-10, 177 lbs - McArthur High School, Hollywood, FL (Committed 03/24/2026)

Three-Star, OT Tyler Ford, 6-foot-6, 307 lbs - Gainesville High School, Gainesville, GA (Committed 04/15/2026)

Three-Star, DL DeMarco Jenkins, 6-foot-3, 307 lbs - Pearland High School, Pearland, TX (Committed 05/31/2026)

Three-Star, DL Josh Johnson, 6-foot-5, 270 lbs - Key West High School, Key West, FL (Committed 03/24/2026)

Miami 2028 Recruiting Class

Four-Star, OT Kweli Fielder, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs - Carrollton High School, Carrollton, GA (Committed 06/24/2026)

Three-Star, QB Knox Annis, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs - Mandarin High School, Jacksonville, FL (Committed 04/09/2026)

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