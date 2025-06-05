Miami Lands in Final List of Blue-Chip Defensive Lineman Bryce Perry-Wright
The Miami Hurricanes continue to attack the defensive side of the ball with their recruiting targets as they land in the top four of blue-chip defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright.
In this story:
The Miami Hurricanes' recruiting cycle continues to be an interesting one. They land on another list for a top recruit in the country.
The 6-foot-1.5, 250-pounder will announce his commitment on July 4, he tells On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Perry-Wright is the No. 34 overall prospect and No. 5 EDGE in the 2026 cycle. He is down to four schools ahead of his commitment date: Miami, Clemson, Texas, and Texas A&M.
READ MORE: Key Miami Target Tristen Keys Signs NIL Deal With Adidas
The Hurricanes are still seeking one of the best recruiting classes in the country. They still await a few commitments that are sure to be locks, but things could change with a few possible flips coming in the next few weeks.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
Read More Recruiting News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.
Published