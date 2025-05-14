Who's Next After The Miami Hurricanes Have Landed Jackson Cantwell?
Yesterday was a monumental day for the Miami Hurricanes program as they landed the No. 1 recruit in the country, Jackson Cantwell. Mario Cristobal and his staff have continued to prove that they are some of the best recruiters in the country, and now they turn to their next few targets. Starting with running back Derrek Cooper.
Cooper is a top-five running back in the class and another five-star that the Hurricanes are working tirelessly to get. It also helps when the Hurricanes have done a great job recruiting him and "impressing him" when he went on his official visits. He is already crystal to be a Cane but who else are the Hurricanes after?
The Hurricanes are also after another talented wide receiver. Five-star talent Calvin Russell is from the Miami area, and staying at home could be one of the best ways to show that the Hurricanes' recruiting is still top of the line. He is the best receiver in the state of Florida and is rated as the No. 3 receiver in the 2026 class. If the Hurricanes can find a way to stack up this talent, then it could get scary for the future of the ACC and the college football world.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)