All Hurricanes

Who's Next After The Miami Hurricanes Have Landed Jackson Cantwell?

The Miami Hurricanes are still on the hunt for some of the best talent in the country as they land the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class,

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal (center left) gestures to fans with wife Jessica (center right) after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal (center left) gestures to fans with wife Jessica (center right) after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

Yesterday was a monumental day for the Miami Hurricanes program as they landed the No. 1 recruit in the country, Jackson Cantwell. Mario Cristobal and his staff have continued to prove that they are some of the best recruiters in the country, and now they turn to their next few targets. Starting with running back Derrek Cooper.

Next. Jackson Cantwell Explains Why The Miami Hurricanes: 'Relationships Won out at the End'. Jackson Cantwell Explains Why The Miami Hurricanes: 'Relationships Won out at the End'. dark

Cooper is a top-five running back in the class and another five-star that the Hurricanes are working tirelessly to get. It also helps when the Hurricanes have done a great job recruiting him and "impressing him" when he went on his official visits. He is already crystal to be a Cane but who else are the Hurricanes after?

The Hurricanes are also after another talented wide receiver. Five-star talent Calvin Russell is from the Miami area, and staying at home could be one of the best ways to show that the Hurricanes' recruiting is still top of the line. He is the best receiver in the state of Florida and is rated as the No. 3 receiver in the 2026 class. If the Hurricanes can find a way to stack up this talent, then it could get scary for the future of the ACC and the college football world.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Recruiting