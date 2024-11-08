Recruiting Rundown: Hurricanes Extend Offers to Talented Prospects
It was a mostly slow week on the recruiting front for the Hurricanes, but Mario Cristobal and staff continued to extend offers and schedule visits with some of the nation's top prospects.
Miami goes on the road this weekend to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, so no prospects will be in town for a visit, but the Canes did send three offers to talented 2026 recruits this week.
Defensive lineman Damari Simeon shared the news of his offer on social media. Standing at 6-foot-3, 275 lbs., he's currently an unranked prospect, but already has the size of a division one player. With another year of development left until he will be making his college decision, he could become a top player in the class for Miami.
Kenny Darby, wide receiver in the 2026 class, also received an offer from The U this week. Darby is a speedy wideout with a smaller frame, standing at just 6-foot, 170 lbs. He's the 17th ranked player in Louisiana, and holds offers from over 10 division one programs.
Davis McCray, another wideout from the 2026 class, also received an offer this week, and took to social media to share the news. McCray is from Cornerstone Christian School in San Antonio, Texas and is currently unranked, but standing at 6-foot-2, 190 lbs., the upside is apparent.
Cristobal and his staff continue focusing on the future each and every week on the recruiting trail. This week, both a 2027 and 2028 prospect received offers from the Canes. Though both players obviously have a lot of time to develop as recruits, it's clear that Miami wants to make early impressions on some of the top talents of the future.
Dakota Guerrant, who plays on both offense and defense as a wideout and defensive back, received an offer this week. He is 6-foot-1, 185 lbs., and has already shown a high level of versatility in his game in just two years of high school football.
Though he is currently unranked, Christian Webb-Scott could quickly become a gem in the 2028 recruiting class. Standing at 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. as just a freshman, Webb-Scott is an absolute anomaly of a prospect. Miami is certainly looking to make itself known early to the promising prospect.
In a bit of unfortunate news for the Canes, former Miami commit Takaylen Muex decommitted this week and reopened his commitment. Muex had been committed to the Hurricanes since May.
Lamar Brown, who is currently rated as the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana for the 2026 recruiting class, officially named his final six schools this week, including Miami. Also included in the list were LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Tennessee and UCF.
According to Gaby Urrutia of 247Sports, class of 2026 prospect Zion Elee has a scheduled visit with Miami for November 23rd. Elee is the No. 12 overall player in the class, and the first ranked edge rusher.
2025 commit Brock Schott took to social media to share his incredible stats from his high school career. He is the holder of four school records now for Leo High School in Leo, Indiana.
The No. 2 overall recruit in the 2026 class, Jackson Cantwell, shared his reaction to his visit to Miami from the Hurricanes dismantling of Duke.
"Had a great time at The U yesterday! Very thankful to Coach Cristobal, Coach Mirabal and everyone else that showed a great time in Coral Gables," Cantwell wrote in a social media post.
2025 Football Commits
- CB Jaboree Antoine, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - New Iberia, Louisiana (Committed 07/20/2024)
- CB Chris Ewald, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Committed 06/27/2024)
- CB Timothy Merritt, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Birmingham, Alabama (Committed 06/09/2024)
- DB Amari Wallace, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 06/20/2024)
- DL Donta Simpson, 6-foot-3, 281 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Committed 08/02/2024)
- EDGE Herbert Scroggins, 6-foot-2, 235 lbs. - Savannah, Georgia (Committed 06/28/2024)
- EDGE Mykah Newton, 6-foot-2, 255 lbs. - Newberry, Florida (Committed 08/16/2024)
- LB Gavin Nix, 6-foot, 225 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 07/01/2024)
- LB Ezekiel Marcelin, 5-foot-11, 208 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 07/23/2024)
- OL Jaden Wilkerson, 6-foot-6, 330 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/19/2024)
- OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Committed 07/05/2024)
- OL Max Buchanan, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs. - Sanford, Florida (Committed 06/26/2024)
- OL Demetrius Campbell, 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/18/2024)
- OL Takaylen Muex, 6-foot-4, 340 lbs. - Neptune Beach, Florida (Committed 05/16/2024)
- RB Girard Pringle, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 03/23/2024)
- S Hylton Stubbs, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 07/04/2024)
- S Bryce Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 08/17/2024)
- TE Brock Schott, 6-foot- 3, 215 lbs. - Leo, Indiana (Committed 04/13/2024)
- TE Luka Gilbert, 6-foot-7, 233 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio (Committed 04/08/2024)
- WR Daylyn Upshaw, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 07/13/2024)
- WR Joshua Moore, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida (Committed 10/08/2024)
- WR Malachi Toney, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 10/20/2024)
2026 Football Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)