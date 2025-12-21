How to watch, prediction for Michigan basketball's showdown vs. La Salle
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will enter the game 10-0 for the first time since 2020. The Wolverines are set to host the 4-8 La Salle Explorers. La Salle has lost four of its last five games and Michigan is a hefty favorite on Sunday.
Here is how you can see the Wolverines in action, my prediction, and game notes.
How to watch Michigan take on La Salle
- Day: Sunday, December 21
- Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Crisler Center (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
- Network: Peacock
- On the call: Paul Sunderland and Tim McCormick
- Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD
Prediction
This is indeed one of those 'buy games' in college basketball. The No. 2 Wolverines are hosting a bad La Salle team that is currently 4-8. The Exporers don't have a roster that could contend with Michigan, and frankly, if La Salle makes this a game, that's bad on Michigan.
The Wolverines are just too deep and their front court is loaded. Michigan's big men are too much for high-level D1 programs, let alone a struggling mid-major. Look for Yaxel Lendeborg to keep things rolling and maybe a guy like Trey McKenney can get hot outside for Michigan. Fans would love to see his continued progress.
Final score: Michigan 94, La Salle 52
Game notes
- Michigan men's and women's basketball join forces for a holiday hoops doubleheader at Crisler Center on Sunday, Dec. 21, serving up a full day of Maize & Blue energy. The fun tips off at noon as the No. 6-ranked Michigan women's team hosts the Oakland Golden Grizzlies in a festive Holiday Game, with the first 750 fans receiving a free set of two coasters. The No. 2-ranked Wolverines cap the day at 4 p.m., welcoming the La Salle Explorers for Kids Day and a Wolverine Kids Club Game, featuring kid-friendly activations, special in-game promotions, and bonus loyalty points for Kids Club members
- There has been just one previous meeting between Michigan and La Salle, coming at the 1975 Las Vegas Holiday Classic (Dec. 29), where the 16th-ranked Wolverines earned an 86-71 victory. That season proved to be a memorable one for the Maize and Blue, as it advanced all the way to the national championship game, falling to top-ranked Indiana, which completed a perfect 32-0 season.
- The Wolverines' 10-0 start to the season marks the sixth time U-M has begun a season with 10 straight wins. It also marks its the best start since 2020-21, when U-M started 11-0 en route to an eventual Big Ten title and Elite Eight run.
- Michigan leads the nation and Big Ten at 21.3 assists per game. U-M has 25+ assists in three of its last four games and five total on the season. Eliot Cadeau leads the Wolverines with 6.1 per game.
