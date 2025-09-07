Connor Stalions analyzes Michigan's disappointing setback to Oklahoma Sooners
After suffering a disappointing, but somewhat expected loss on the road to the Oklahoma Sooners, analysts everywhere are breaking down. Michigan's play. Most of the analysis is not friendly nor favorable of the Wolverine coaching staff. Putting a freshman quarterback on the road to a defensive mastermind like Brent Venables is a challenging task. Underwood performed with poise, avoiding turnovers, but he missed some open players and rushed some passes. Everything that could go wrong was happening against a top 10 defense on the road.
One football mind that analyzed Michigan's play is well known to Michigan fans. Love him or hate him, Connor Stalions has a football mind, and his breakdown was actually pretty on point. What he said in a nutshell is this: Michigan’s offense was too predictable, allowing the defense to disguise easily. Oklahoma’s offense, on the other hand, constantly forced Michigan to tip its hand and then attacked the weak spots with a mix of QB runs and quick passes.
It is early in the season, and a non-conference loss does not take away any of Michigan's 2025 goals. They played a freshman quarterback on the road against an elite defense and they were in the game up until that last long Oklahoma drive. Despite playing poorly and making some egregious mistakes, Michigan remained within one score for most of the game.
A couple of big plays here and there, and this game could have easily ended up differently. They will regroup and come out better against Central Michigan. The coaching staff will focus on improving execution and minimizing errors, ensuring the players are prepared to showcase their talent and potential in the upcoming matchup. Confidence will be key.
