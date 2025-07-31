Wolverine Digest

Michigan battling Texas, Georgia and other elites for 2026 top defensive line class

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverines defensive coaches Wink Martindale and Lou Esposito celebrate Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The strength of Michigan's resurgence over the past 4-5 years was built on the prowess and dominance of the offensive and defensive line. Even in last year's disappointing eight-win season, the Wolverines' defensive line was dominant enough to beat Ohio State (in Columbus, 13-10). Then they bull rushed an Alabama team that spent a month telling anyone that would listen that they were a College Football Playoff squad. Based on how they have been recruiting in the 2026 class, that blueprint has not changed.

Based on a recent Rivals post, the Wolverines have the sixth-best defensive line class in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Texas, LSU, USC, Georgia, and Texas A&M (in that order) remain ahead of the Michigan haul. Defensive line coach Lou Esposito has been a dominant force on the recruiting trail and has been recognized as one of the top five recruiters in the nation for his efforts and results.

So far in the 2026 class, Michigan has the following commits along their defensive front- EDGE Carter Meadows (#30), DL Titan Davis (#102), EDGE Julian Walker (#153), EDGE McHale Blade (#209), DL Alister Vallejo (#227), and EDGE Tariq Bonney (#602). I believe a couple of these guys, Bonney in particular, could make some big moves up the recruiting rankings during their senior seasons. There could be movement with flips from this list or coming to the team as well. Regardless, Michigan has built a solid defensive line corps in its 2026 class.

Jerred Johnson
