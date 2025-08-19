Michigan's 2026 class is closing in on rival Buckeyes after Savion Hiter's commitment
With the news of Michigan's latest commitment to the 2026 class, Savion Hiter, is still reverberating around social media. It is time to see what the effect of his commitment was. Ranked as the eighth-best player in the 2026 class and the top overall running back, we expected to see Michigan move up in the team rankings. They did, but slightly.
Before Hiter's commitment, the top player in Michigan's 2026 class was EDGE Carter Meadows, who is a five-star ranked 30th overall in the nation. Hiter becomes the second five-star in the 2026 class, matching Sherrone Moore's 2025 class with two overall five stars. Hiter did by bumping the class up a bit, as Michigan moved from 11th to 10th overall, bumping Miami out of the top 10 team rankings.
The Wolverine staff still has some targets for the 2026 cycle and will look to flip a few others. The class is solidified, and barring massive changes, they should finish in the top 10 for the second year in a row—solid building blocks for Sherrone and company.
