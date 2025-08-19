Wolverine Digest

Michigan lands the big one; top running back in the nation Savion Hiter goes blue

Jerred Johnson

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood hands the ball off to newly committed five-star RB Savion Hiter
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood hands the ball off to newly committed five-star RB Savion Hiter / Michigan Football
Michigan fans have been holding their breath for months, waiting for the commitment of the top running back in the nation, Savion Hiter, to come to a favorable conclusion. It finally did, and Wolverine Nation got their guy. Former Ohio State Buckeye running backs coach Tony Alford closed the loop on one of the most anticipated running back targets to choose Michigan in the last 4-5 years.

In securing the commitment of Hitler, Head Coach Sherrone Moore and his team landed their second five-star of the cycle (EDGE Carter Meadows) and cemented the 2026 class as a top 10-ranked class nationally. Hiter is the type of prospect that can come in and challenge for reps as a first-year student. I look forward to him being in the backfield as a sophomore, with an experienced junior, Bryce Underwood, being a scary proposition.

With Hiter off the board and securely in the class, Michigan is pivoting towards linebacker as a position of need. They have a few targets left and are certainly going to be a team to watch during flip season. With revenue share and name, image, and likeness (NIL) dollars to burn, Michigan could make some fantastic offers to committed top-tier players. The 2026 class is beyond solid, but they may not be done just yet.

Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford and five -star runnibg back target Savion Hiter / Michigan Football

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

