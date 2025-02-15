Michigan Football: Another 4-star running back schedules visit with Wolverines
Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford is pulling out all the stops with the 2026 recruiting class.
Not only will the Wolverines get five-star Savion Hiter and four-star Javian Osborne on campus for official visits this summer, but a third blue-chip tailback will also make his way to Ann Arbor in the coming months.
On Friday, 247Sports' Blair Angulo reported that four-star Valencia (Calif.) running back Brian Bonner has scheduled an unofficial visit to Michigan for March 27. The Golden State native will also take trips to Washington (March 8) and Penn State (April 7) in the next two months.
Landing a pair of high-quality running backs in four-star Jasper Parker and three-star Donovan Johnson in the 2025 cycle has done nothing to slow Alford on the recruiting trail.
Between Hiter, Osborne and Bonner, Michigan will have the No. 1, No. 4 and No. 10 running backs, respectively, in the 2026 class on campus over the next four months (per 247Sports' Composite). Hiter has an official visit scheduled for June 13, while Osborne will be on campus in an official capacity on June 20.
According to the Composite rankings, Bonner is considered the No. 113 overall prospect and No. 15 player from the state of California in his class. He's garnered 25 scholarship offers thus far in his recruitment, which is shaping up to be a 'battle royale' of Big Ten programs. In addition to Michigan, Washington and Penn State, Angulo reports that Bonner has high interest in Oregon, USC, UCLA and Nebraska.
Michigan just recently threw its hat in the ring for Bonner, having just offered the four-star a scholarship on Jan. 31. However, it's clear the offer made an impression with the California native scheduling a visit to Ann Arbor just a couple of weeks later.
The Wolverines are just getting started in the 2026 cycle, with just two verbal commitments in the class. Michigan received a pledge from four-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin cornerback Brody Jennings on July 28 to get their class started, and picked up another commitment from three-star Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal wide receiver Jaylen Pile on Oct. 16.
