MSU Names Scout Team Players of the Week from Penn State Prep
Michigan State is readying for its game on Saturday against Penn State. The Spartans (3-6 overall, 0-6 Big Ten) and the fanbase desperately need a victory, given the six-game losing streak and the recent punishment the school accepted from the NCAA for recruiting violations during the Mel Tucker era.
Current head coach Jonathan Smith still maintains his tradition of naming the top-performing scout team players on Thursdays during game weeks. Here's who was recognized during the team's prep for the Nittany Lions:
Players
RB/WR Bryson Williams
Williams, a true freshman, gets recognized for his work on the scout team for the second time this year, the other time being Week 3 in preparation for Youngstown State. He's worked as both a running back and a wide receiver during practices.
He's been able to get into three games this season, making one catch for eight yards against Indiana and having a six-yard rush at Minnesota.
OL Drew Nichols
This is the third time Nichols has been recognized as a true freshman. The other times were against Western Michigan and Indiana.
Nichols has not been able to see game action yet. He was a consensus three-star prospect from Murietta, Calif.
DB Keshawn Williams
Williams is another third-time honoree who is a redshirt freshman and is being recognized for a second straight week.
According to Pro Football Focus, he made his collegiate debut against Minnesota as a part of MSU's punt return team.
DL Derrick Simmons
Former four-star recruit Derrick Simmons is on here for the first time this season.
MSU's coaching staff has an intriguing decision with him during the three remaining games, since Simmons has appeared in four games this year. If he plays again, he will burn his redshirt.
EDGE Luke DeJager
DeJager is getting honored for the first time this season. He's another redshirt freshman who has not seen game action yet.
According to his MSU bio, DeJager actually joined the team midseason last year.
Tracking Scout Team Award Winners
Week 1 vs. Western Michigan: WR Shawn Foster, DB Dorian Davis, DL Cal Thrush, EDGE Tyler Gillison, OL Drew Nichols
Week 2 vs. Boston College: TE Charlie Baker, OL Payton Stewart, DB Keshawn Williams, DB Deuce Edwards, DL Mikeshun Beeler
Week 3 vs. Youngstown State: WR Bryson Williams, WR Atticus Carridine, LB Chris Piwowarczyk, DB Dorian Davis, DB Evan Young, OL Antonio Johnson
Week 4 at USC: OL Justin Bell, DB Evan Young, DB Elisha West, RB Darrin Jones Jr.
Week 6 at Nebraska: TE Wyatt Hook, WR Nick Hardy, OL Antonio Johnson, DL Mikeshun Beeler, DB George Mullins
Week 7 vs. UCLA: QB Ryland Jessee, DL Cal Thrush, DB Deuce Edwards, LB DeJae White, OL Rashawn Rogers
Week 8 at Indiana: LB Chris Piwowarczyk, LB DiMari Malone, RB Darrin Jones Jr., DB George Mullins, OL Drew Nichols
Week 9 vs. Michigan: DB George Mullins, WR Atticus Carridine, WR Shawn Foster, EDGE Stone Chaney, DB Elisha West, OL Antonio Johnson
Week 10 at Minnesota: LB DiMari Malone, DB Keshawn Williams, RB Zion Gist, OL Justin Bell, TE Charlie Baker
Week 12 vs. Penn State: RB/WR Bryson Williams, OL Drew Nichols, DB Keshawn Williams, DL Derrick Simmons, EDGE Luke DeJager
