Minnesota Lands Another Iowa Linebacker Commit in Growing 2027 Class
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The Gophers' recruiting momentum isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Sioux City, Iowa, linebacker Kason Clayborne became the latest 2027 recruit to verbally commit to Minnesota on Tuesday.
"Gopher Nation let’s do it #committed #RTB," he wrote on X.
Clayborne is listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. He played linebacker and wide receiver for Sioux City East High School, and he's being recruited as a linebacker at Minnesota. He compiled 51 total tackles, with 27 catches for 302 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. He also plays on the baseball team.
Minnesota hosted Clayborne on an unofficial visit last October for the Purdue game, and he was offered a scholarship the following day. He was back on campus for an unofficial visit on April 18, and he has now committed less than one month later. He's scheduled for his official visit on May 29, at the start of Minnesota's annual summer splash recruiting period.
Clayborne holds a handful of power conference offers from schools such as Michigan State, Arizona and Kansas. He was previously scheduled to take official visits to East Lansing and Tucson, but his Minnesota commitment could now change those plans.
The latest 247Sports Composite rates Clayborne as the 838th-best player in the class of 2027, the 69th-best linebacker and the 10th-best player in Iowa. He joins four-star Tate Wallace as the second linebacker commit in the class and Will Clausen as the third player from Iowa.
The Gophers now have 14 players verbally committed to their 2027 recruiting class. They were at a similar point in last year's class, which ended with 31 total high schoolers signed. 247Sports rates Minnesota's class as the 12th-best in the entire country, and its legit momentum continues to build.
Current 2027 commits (14 players)
- Eli Diane, DL (Plymouth, Minnesota)
- Furian Inferra, QB (San Marcos, California)
- Greg Hargrow, RB (Tunica, Mississippi)
- Taye Reich, RB (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- David Mack, WR (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- Jett Feeney, QB (Moorhead, Minnesota)
- Drake Mikkelsen, TE (Lennox, South Dakota)
- Brooks Bakko, TE (Kindred, North Dakota)
- Gage Geyer, DL (Edina, Minnesota)
- Will Clausen, OL (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)
- Wyatt Liebentritt, S (Omaha, Nebraska)
- Joseph Hamer, OL (Lakeville, Minnesota)
- Tate Wallace, LB (Iowa City, IA)
- Kason Clayborne, LB (Sioux City, IA)
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert