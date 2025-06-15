All Gophers

Gophers add Lucas Tielsch to impressive 2026 OL recruiting class

Lucas Tielsch is Minnesota's fifth offensive line commit in the 2026 cycle.

Tony Liebert

Copley quarterback Gabe Mansel looks to throw as offensive lineman Lucas Tielsch blocks Revere defensive lineman Joe Sunkin during the first half of their game at Copley High School on Friday Oct. 18, 2024.
Copley quarterback Gabe Mansel looks to throw as offensive lineman Lucas Tielsch blocks Revere defensive lineman Joe Sunkin during the first half of their game at Copley High School on Friday Oct. 18, 2024. / Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Akron, Ohio, offensive linemen Lucas Tielsch became the latest 2026 recruit to verbally commit to the Gophers on Sunday, following his official visit at Minnesota's Summer Splash event.

Listed at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, Tielsch is unranked on the latest 247Sports Composite, but he chose Minnesota over top scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Louisville, Kentucky, Maryland and many other FBS programs.

He joins Andrew Trout, Daniel McMorris, Gavin Meier and Mataalii Benjamin as the fifth offensive lineman verbally committed to Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class. Offensive line coach Brian Callahan and the Gophers have made a statement this cycle, that they intend to build thier offensive line through the high school ranks.

"We just changed our best!!! What a class!!! Super excited!!
#LPLMovers #RTB #SkiUMah," Callhan posted to X on Sunday.

Updated 2026 recruiting class: 17 verbal commitments

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published |Modified
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting