Gophers add Lucas Tielsch to impressive 2026 OL recruiting class
Akron, Ohio, offensive linemen Lucas Tielsch became the latest 2026 recruit to verbally commit to the Gophers on Sunday, following his official visit at Minnesota's Summer Splash event.
Listed at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, Tielsch is unranked on the latest 247Sports Composite, but he chose Minnesota over top scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Louisville, Kentucky, Maryland and many other FBS programs.
He joins Andrew Trout, Daniel McMorris, Gavin Meier and Mataalii Benjamin as the fifth offensive lineman verbally committed to Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class. Offensive line coach Brian Callahan and the Gophers have made a statement this cycle, that they intend to build thier offensive line through the high school ranks.
"We just changed our best!!! What a class!!! Super excited!!
#LPLMovers #RTB #SkiUMah," Callhan posted to X on Sunday.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 17 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Kai Meza, WR (Draper, UT)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Daniel McMorris, OT (Norman, OK)
- Mataalii Benjamin, OT (Lehi, UT)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)