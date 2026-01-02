Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl
Kickoff for the 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl is quickly approaching and we have everything you need to know gathered in one spot.
Below you'll find all of our preview stories, weather forecast, a look at both team's uniforms, Mississippi State's captains, tv listing information and updated betting odds and projections.
Preview Stories
Weather Report
The Bulldogs are likely to get through the entire season without playing in any major inclement weather environments. The weather report for Friday has a slight chance for rain, but it's expected to be much later at night.
From the National Weather Service, "A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible."
Uniforms
Captains
Mississippi State's captains for the Duke's Mayo Bowl will be defensive tackle Kedrick Bingley-Jones, linebacker Nic Mitchell and wide receiver Brenen Thompson. Barring a change in eligibility rules, this will be the final collegiate game for the Bulldogs' captains.
How to watch Duke’s Mayo Bowl
- Who: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 4-4 ACC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7 SEC)
- When: 7 p.m., January 2
- Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
- TV: ESPN
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 1-0
- Last Meeting: Mississippi State 23, Wake Forest 17 (December 30, 2011)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 6 Ole Miss, 38-19
- Last time out, Demon Deacons: lost to Duke, 49-32
SP+ Projection
- Projected Winner: Wake Forest
- Projected Margin: 0.6
- Win Probability: 52 percent
- Projected Score: 27-26
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Wake Forest: +2.5 (-102)
Mississippi State: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
Wake Forest: +128
Mississippi State: -152
Total
Over: 523.5 (-110)
Under: 53.5 (-110)
