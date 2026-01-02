Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl

Kickoff for the 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl is quickly approaching and we have everything you need to know gathered in one spot.

Below you'll find all of our preview stories, weather forecast, a look at both team's uniforms, Mississippi State's captains, tv listing information and updated betting odds and projections.

Preview Stories

Weather Report

The Bulldogs are likely to get through the entire season without playing in any major inclement weather environments. The weather report for Friday has a slight chance for rain, but it's expected to be much later at night.

From the National Weather Service, "A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible."

Uniforms

Captains

Mississippi State's captains for the Duke's Mayo Bowl will be defensive tackle Kedrick Bingley-Jones, linebacker Nic Mitchell and wide receiver Brenen Thompson. Barring a change in eligibility rules, this will be the final collegiate game for the Bulldogs' captains.

How to watch Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Who: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 4-4 ACC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7 SEC)

When: 7 p.m., January 2

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 1-0

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 23, Wake Forest 17 (December 30, 2011)

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 6 Ole Miss, 38-19

Last time out, Demon Deacons: lost to Duke, 49-32

SP+ Projection

Projected Winner: Wake Forest

Projected Margin: 0.6

Win Probability: 52 percent

Projected Score: 27-26

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Wake Forest: +2.5 (-102)

Mississippi State: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Wake Forest: +128

Mississippi State: -152

Total

Over: 523.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

