Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl

Mississippi State and Wake Forest are set to meet Friday night for the right to pour mayonnaise on its head coach. Here's what you need to know.
Taylor Hodges
Mississippi State wide receiver whispers to the Duke's Mayo Bowl game mascot during the bowl week festivities.
Mississippi State wide receiver whispers to the Duke's Mayo Bowl game mascot during the bowl week festivities. | Mississippi State Athletics

In this story:

Mississippi State BulldogsWake Forest Demon Deacons

Kickoff for the 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl is quickly approaching and we have everything you need to know gathered in one spot.

Below you'll find all of our preview stories, weather forecast, a look at both team's uniforms, Mississippi State's captains, tv listing information and updated betting odds and projections.

Preview Stories

Weather Report

The Bulldogs are likely to get through the entire season without playing in any major inclement weather environments. The weather report for Friday has a slight chance for rain, but it's expected to be much later at night.

From the National Weather Service, "A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible."

Uniforms

Captains

Mississippi State's captains for the Duke's Mayo Bowl will be defensive tackle Kedrick Bingley-Jones, linebacker Nic Mitchell and wide receiver Brenen Thompson. Barring a change in eligibility rules, this will be the final collegiate game for the Bulldogs' captains.

How to watch Duke’s Mayo Bowl

  • Who: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 4-4 ACC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-7, 1-7 SEC)
  • When: 7 p.m., January 2
  • Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
  • TV: ESPN
  • Radio: Live Radio
  • Stats: Live Stats
  • Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 1-0
  • Last Meeting: Mississippi State 23, Wake Forest 17 (December 30, 2011)
  • Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to No. 6 Ole Miss, 38-19
  • Last time out, Demon Deacons: lost to Duke, 49-32

SP+ Projection

  • Projected Winner: Wake Forest
  • Projected Margin: 0.6
  • Win Probability: 52 percent
  • Projected Score: 27-26

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Wake Forest: +2.5 (-102)
Mississippi State: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Wake Forest: +128
Mississippi State: -152

Total

Over: 523.5 (-110)
Under: 53.5 (-110)

DAWG FEED:

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

