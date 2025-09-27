Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about No. 15 Tennessee at Mississippi State
In a little more than three hours, Mississippi State will take the field for its first SEC game of the season that has started with four-straight wins.
The Bulldogs (4-0) host No. 15 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network (full “how to watch” information available below).
For Mississippi State, a lot is on the line today. From it’s 4-0 record to proving its ready to compete against the SEC’s best teams to the future of cowbells being allowed, a lot of questions will be answered.
As we wait for kickoff, here’s a roundup of all the important information for today’s game, as well as this week’s game preview stories:
Preview Stories
Updated Weather Forecast
Not much has changed in the forecast from our story yesterday. The National Weather Service forecast is “clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph.” So, it’s basically a perfect day for football.
Depth Charts
Here’s Mississippi State’s depth chart for today’s game:
Mississippi State Captains
Mississippi State’s captains for this week will be running back Davon Booth, linebacker Nic Mitchell and offensive lineman Albert Reese IV.
How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee at Mississippi State
Who: No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC)
When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Tennessee leads all-time series 30-16-1
Last Meeting: Tennessee 33, Mississippi 14 (November 9, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Northern Illinois, 38-10
Last time out, Volunteers: def. UAB, 56-24
Predictions
Taylor’s Prediction
You can read the full prediction here, but a quick summary would be that Mississippi State is penalized too much and hasn’t shown the ability to stop a rushing attack by a non-FCS or Group of 5 team.
EA CFB 26 Simulation Results
Bill Connelly’s SP+ Projections
Projected winner: Tennessee
Projected margin: 7.7
Win probability: 69 percent
Projected score: 32-24