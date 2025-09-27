Cowbell Corner

Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about No. 15 Tennessee at Mississippi State

The Bulldogs will try to break a 12-game SEC losing streak today against the Volunteers. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Linebacker Turner Reeves (#48) during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS.
Mississippi State Linebacker Turner Reeves (#48) during the game between the Northern Illinois Huskies and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. / Mississippi State Athletics
In a little more than three hours, Mississippi State will take the field for its first SEC game of the season that has started with four-straight wins.

The Bulldogs (4-0) host No. 15 Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network (full “how to watch” information available below).

For Mississippi State, a lot is on the line today. From it’s 4-0 record to proving its ready to compete against the SEC’s best teams to the future of cowbells being allowed, a lot of questions will be answered.

As we wait for kickoff, here’s a roundup of all the important information for today’s game, as well as this week’s game preview stories:

Preview Stories

Updated Weather Forecast

Not much has changed in the forecast from our story yesterday. The National Weather Service forecast is “clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph.” So, it’s basically a perfect day for football.

Depth Charts

Here’s Mississippi State’s depth chart for today’s game:

Mississippi State's official depth chart vs. Tennessee
Mississippi State's official depth chart vs. Tennessee / Mississippi State Athletic

Mississippi State Captains

Mississippi State’s captains for this week will be running back Davon Booth, linebacker Nic Mitchell and offensive lineman Albert Reese IV.

How to Watch: No. 15 Tennessee at Mississippi State

Who: No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC)
When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday
Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Live Radio
Stats: Live Stats
Series History: Tennessee leads all-time series 30-16-1
Last Meeting: Tennessee 33, Mississippi 14 (November 9, 2024)
Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Northern Illinois, 38-10
Last time out, Volunteers: def. UAB, 56-24

Predictions

Taylor’s Prediction

You can read the full prediction here, but a quick summary would be that Mississippi State is penalized too much and hasn’t shown the ability to stop a rushing attack by a non-FCS or Group of 5 team.

EA CFB 26 Simulation Results

Mississippi State 27, No. 15 Tennessee 24

Bill Connelly’s SP+ Projections

Projected winner: Tennessee
Projected margin: 7.7
Win probability: 69 percent
Projected score: 32-24

Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

