2025 Mizzou Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 12: Arkansas
Historically speaking, the Missouri Tigers have done well against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Tigers are on a three-game winning streak in the series, and they plan on extending it to four in the finale of the 2025 regular season.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz doesn't underestimate the Razorbacks despite Missouri's success against them.
"It's a great rivalry," Drinkwitz said in a press conference before facing Arkansas in 2024. "I think Coach [Sam] Pittman has done a tremendous job... continually makes great hires."
In 2024, Missouri ended the regular season against Arkansas with a narrow 28-21 victory to defend Faurot Field. This season, the Razorbacks will be hungry for revenge while the Tigers look to end the season on a high note by grabbing a win on the road.
Here's a look into the Tigers' regular-season finale matchup against Battle-Line Rival Arkansas.
Offense
The Razorbacks will be led by redshirt senior quarterback Taylen Green. Last season, he threw for 3,154 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also poses a threat with his mobility, rushing for 602 yards and eight touchdowns on 156 carries last year.
Missouri faced Green in 2024, and Green's offense made it a competitive game. Green threw for 229 yards as Arkansas scored three touchdowns. However, he also turned the ball over via a fumble.
All three of Arkansas' touchdowns were scored by running back Ja'Quinden Jackson, who is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL. He not only performed well against Missouri, but he also led his team in rushing yards in 2024 with 790 and in rushing touchdowns with 15.
To fill Jackson's gap, the Razorbacks may lean on sophomore running back Braylen Russell. Russell ranked third on the team in rushing yards with 354, and he could have a breakout season with Jackson gone.
The Razorbacks also lost every single starting pass catcher from last season, including star receiver Andrew Armstrong. Arkansas added players through the portal, such as former Missouri Tiger Courtney Crutchfield, a four-star prospect out of high school.
Arkansas also added O’Mega Blake from Charlotte, a deep-threat whose average of 24.8 yards per reception last season was the second-best mark in the nation. Overall, he caught 32 passes for 795 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
The Arkansas offense is coordinated by coaching veteran Bobby Petrino, whom Drinkwitz has a lot of respect for.
"One of the best play callers in college football, one of the best offensive minds in college football," Drinkwitz said of Petrino. "There's really not a scenario or situation that's going to be new or unique to him."
Defense
The Razorbacks had two defenders make the All-SEC team in 2024 in defensive end Landon Jackson (second team) and linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. (third team). Jackson was selected in the NFL draft, but Sorey is returning to the unit after leading the team with 99 total tackles last year.
Arkansas reached into the portal to add cornerback Julian Neal to the roster, rated by 247Sports as the fourth-best cornerback available in the transfer portal this offseason. Neal formerly played at Fresno State, where he recorded two interceptions.
The defense is overseen by defensive coordinator Travis Williams, a two-time All-SEC linebacker as a player at Auburn. He later coached for his alma matter from 2014-2020. He also spent two seasons calling the defense at UCF as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
"When you look at the hires that Coach Pittman has had in his coordinator positions since he's been there, he's done an excellent job," Drinkwitz said. "Travis Williams, now the defensive coordinator. They (the defense) play fast, they play physical, they play inspired football."
Schedule
A win for either team will send them into a bowl game or the offseason with momentum and optimism.
Missouri will be coming off a road game against rival Oklahoma, which could be a difficult contest. The Tigers will look for a good performance against the Razorbacks to close the year, especially considering Missouri hasn't ended the regular season with a loss since 2021.
Arkansas will endure a difficult stretch before the Tigers come to town. The Razorbacks will have just faced LSU and Texas, both on the road. They will be eager for a win following those two games.
Outlook
It's difficult to say how Arkansas will look record-wise as the season wraps up. The Razorbacks have a lot of roster turnover, so how their season shapes up is up in the air. Missouri will also look quite different, so this matchup could be unpredictable.
The game is likely to reflect last season's matchup, with it being a close contest as opposed to the blowout it was in 2023.
The Game
Date: Saturday, Nov. 29
Time: Night (5 p.m.-7 p.m. CT)
TV: TBA
Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Series history: Missouri leads 12-4
The Team
Coach: Sam Pittman, sixth year, 30-31
Offensive coordinator: Bobby Petrino, second year
Defensive coordinator: Travis Williams, third year
2024 record: 7-6
2024 FBS rankings: Tied No. 32 scoring offense, No. 44 scoring defense
Top Newcomer: CB Julian Neal, transferring from Fresno State
Biggest Question: How will the Razorback offense shape up with all the roster movement?
Players to Watch: QB Taylen Green, RB Braylen Russell, OL Kobe Branham
Returning Starters: Eight (four on offense, four on defense)
The School
Location: Fayetteville, Ark.
Founded: 1871
Enrollment: 33,610
Nickname: Razorbacks
Colors: White, Red and Cardinal
Mascot: Tusk
The Program
Last Time Beat Missouri: 2021
Playoff appearances: Zero.
National Championships: 1964
Conference Championships: 13 total, all in Southwest Conference: 1936, 1946, 1954, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1964, 1965, 1968, 1975, 1979, 1988, and 1989
Bowl Record: 16-24-3
Last Time Missed Bowl: 2023
2025 NFL Draft
- WR Isaac TeSlaa: Detroit Lions, third round (70th overall)
- DE Landon Jackson: Buffalo Bills, third round (72nd overall)
Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings
2025: No. 31
2024: No. 32
2023: No. 21
2022: No. 22
The Schedule
Aug. 30: vs. Alabama A&M
Sept. 6: vs. Arkansas State
Sept. 13: at Ole Miss
Sept. 20: at Memphis
Sept. 27: vs. Notre Dame
Oct. 11: at Tennessee
Oct. 18: vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 25: vs. Auburn
Nov. 1: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 15: at LSU
Nov. 22: at Texas
Nov. 29: vs. Missouri
This is the 12th story in MissouriOnSI's summer preview series of all 12 regular season opponents for Missouri football in 2025.
Opponent Preview Series: Central Arkansas | Kansas | Louisiana | South Carolina | UMass | Alabama | Auburn | Vanderbilt | Texas A&M | Mississippi State | Oklahoma