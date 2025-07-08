3-Star CB Commits to BYU, Mizzou Misses
The Missouri Tigers have lost another defensive commitment, this time with three-star cornerback Jaxson Gates. Gates is a La Verne, California, native and is staying on the Western side of the country, committing to BYU.
The California native is the No. 1,021 player in the country according to composite rankings, along with being the No. 86 cornerback and No. 81 in his state.
Gates was also considering Utah, Michigan State and Syracuse. Whether the Tigers ever had a true chance is unknown, but the other programs got official visits and Missouri did not.
Missouri still only has two defensive commitments, and they await the decision of two others committing Tuesday. Adding the pledge of three-star athlete Javonte Smith, who will likely play cornerback, is the biggest of the bunch.
Four-star linebacker Adam Balogoun-Ali will also announce his decision, but it doesn't look like the Tigers will end up landing him. It would be a massive win if they managed to, however.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)