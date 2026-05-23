Analyzing Khalief Canty's Fit, Outlook with Mizzou Football

Missouri's incoming freshman class is headlined by an impressive group of offensive linemen. Incoming lineman Khalief Canty Jr. is a big part of that, as he arguably provides the most versatility of the bunch.

Missouri On SI has been and will be breaking down how each member of Missouri's incoming freshman class fit with the program, long-term outlook and current skills. Canty will be 11th in the series, with the previous 10 profiles linked below.

Freshman Profile Series: Gavin Sidwar | Johnnie Jones | Jabari Brady| Maxwell Warner |Devyon Hill-Lomax | Isaac Jensen | Jayden McGregory | Tajh Overton | Jaxson Gates | Brandon Anderson |

Player Info

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 311 pounds

Hometown: Detroit, Michigan

High school: Class Technical High School in Detroit, Michigan

Recruiting

Consensus: Three stars

247Sports: Not ranked nationally, No. 49 position (IOL), No. 11 state

On3/Rivals: No. 765 national, No. 73 position (IOL), No. 16 state

ESPN: Not ranked nationally, No. 66 position (OT), No. 11 state



Other notable offers: Alabama, Penn State, Indiana, Tennessee, Auburn

High School Career

Canty spent all four seasons of his high school career at Class Technical High School, earning All-Region honors in his final season. He served as an offensive tackle with the program, committing to Missouri the summer before his senior season. Canty started at left tackle both before and after committing to Missouri, but is listed as an interior lineman on major recruiting sites.

Cass Tech 2026 OT Khalief Canty Jr. (Missouri commit) did a tremendous job all night and showed why he's one of the best OL in America!



#1 Cass Tech (1-0) beat Toledo Central Catholic (0-2) 28-27@Detroit_CTFB @kjcapn pic.twitter.com/2ApklJLpjM — The D Zone (@TheD_Zone) September 4, 2025

Fit with the Tigers

Missouri has done a good job at developing both tackles and interior linemen since bringing offensive line coach Brandon Jones to town. Be it incoming freshman that stay with the program, or incoming transfers looking for greener grass, most offensive linemen have succeeded at Missouri relative to the rest of their collegiate careers.

While Canty's exact role with the Tigers is hard to project as of now, that's far from a bad thing — it can actually be seen as a strength. His experience at tackle combined with frame to play guard if needed gives Canty two chances with the Tigers; one as a guard and one as a tackle.

When Will He Play?

Standout linemen Cayden Green is the only non-upperclassmen to start for Missouri in the last two seasons, starting at left guard in his 2024 sophomore campaign. Armand Membou started four games at right tackle in his 2022 freshman season and started 10 games the season following. Membou was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Green projects to be a first-round pick in the 2027 class. Connor Tollison started 10 games at center in his 2022 redshirt freshman season and was on track to be a draft pick before injuries altered his path.

Essentially, at Missouri, only the elite linemen play starting snaps early on. A combination of injuries to veteran and a rare level of readiness would be needed for Canty to contribute meaningful snaps early on.

Given his projected position flexibility, though, Canty could realistically begin to see the field as a backup in the 2027 or 2028 season, and work his way into a larger role from there.

Ceiling and Floor

Ceiling: Develops as a backup in Missouri's system for a few seasons and becomes a viable starter by his fourth or fifth seasons in the program.

Floor: Transfers before playing a meaningful role.

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