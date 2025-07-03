Four-Star Mizzou LB Target Reveals Commitment Date: The Buzz
Missouri missed out on three-star linebacker JJ Bush Wednesday, but could land a different talented linebacker in the coming week.
Four-star linebacker Braxton Lindsey announced he'll be revealing his commitment on July 7. He'll be choosing between the Missouri, Oklahoma, Miami and Arkansas.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Arkansas native primarily lined up as an edge rusher in his junior season, using his quickness to chase after the quarterback or track down rushers. Last season, he recorded nine sacks, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/25)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1.5, 205 lbs. - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/06/25)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/25)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 06/23/25)
- IOL Khalief Canty Jr., 6-foot-5, 305 lbs. - Detroit, Michigan (Committed 06/24/25)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/25)
- IOL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3.5, 326 lbs. - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/25)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
Did you notice?
- Missouri linebacker target Adam Balogun-Ali, a composite four-star prospect, pushed his commitment date back from July 6 to July 8.
- The Maine Celtics, the G-League team for the Boston Celtics, made the hire of former Missouri player Phil Pressey as head coach official.
- A look at what 2027 guard commit Scottie Adkinson will bring to the Tigers.
