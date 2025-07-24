Missouri in the Mix for 2027 4-Star EDGE Ba'Roc Willis
While Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff have struggled a bit with the 2026 recruiting class, only holding 10 commitments less than six months from early signing day, the Tigers received a bit of encouraging news this week regarding the 2027 class.
4-Star edge rusher Ba'Roc Willis from Moody, Alabama is officially down to just ten schools, including Missouri in his list among Michigan, Ole Miss, LSU, Florida State, Auburn, Tennessee, USC, Texas and Miami.
The 6-foot-3, 220 lb. defender is ranked as the No. 30 edge rusher in the class and the No. 10 player in Alabama, per 247Sports' composite ranking. In just two seasons of varsity football, Willis has compiled an incredible 174 tackles, 40.5 TFL's and 26.0 sacks. Not to mention he also added 59 quarterback pressures and five forced fumbles in that span as well.
He originally committed to Alabama in July of 2024, but reopened his recruitment in January and has since received 16 more division one offers, most of which are from power four programs.
The talented edge rusher has yet to begin taking any official visits, but did make three unofficial trips to Knoxville, Tennessee this year, so Drinkwitz and the staff will likely have to battle the Volunteers, among others, to earn his commitment.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)