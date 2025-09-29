Missouri Locks in Official Visit with 4-Star Michigan State Commit
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri coaching staff have done an excellent job this season in managing the team's responsiblities both on and off the field. The Tigers currently sit at 5-0 with wins over rival Kansas and SEC foe South Carolina, and have also added two incredibly talented players to the 2026 recruiting class in DeMarcus Johnson and Micah Nickerson.
This week, Missouri lined up a visit with an elite prospect from next year's class. One that is already committed to another power four program, but has begun seeing his stock rise throughout the summer and now early fall.
The Tigers will host 4-Star linebacker and current Michigan State commit Braylon Hodge for an official visit on November 8 as Missouri takes on Texas A&M at Faurot Field, according to Rivals.
Hodge is a 6-foot-3, 212 lb. linebacker who hails from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colorado. He is the No. 9 ranked player at his position in the class and the No. 1 overall prospect in the state, according to Rivals.
In four seasons of varsity football for Cherry Creek, Hodge has compiled 104 tackles, 12.0 TFL's and two sacks, not to mention, he also has two interceptions, two pass deflections and a forced fumble as well.
Outside of his trip to Columbia in November, Hodge is also expected to make stops at Michigan (October 4), Oregon (October 11) and Texas (November 22) as well. He committed to the Spartans in June of this year, just over week after his official visit, but has yet to be back on campus in East Lansing this season.
Missouri has already flipped one prospect from another power four program in this cycle, landing the aforementioned Nickerson who had been committed to Mississippi State since June as well. Can Drinkwitz and the staff add another elite recruiting flip to their arsenal?
2026 Missouri Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompana Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-7, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)