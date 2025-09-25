Mizzou Lands Top JUCO Defensive Lineman DeMarcus Johnson
The Missouri Tigers have added to their 2026 recruiting class with three-star JUCO defensive lineman DeMarcus Johnson. Johnson is tied for being the top-rated player in the 2026 JUCO class, alongside Georgia defensive line commit Seven Cloud.
Johnson is a 6-foot-8, 260-pound lineman from Hutchinson Community and comes from Missouri City, Texas.
Multiple teams were in pursuit of Johnson, but Missouri and LSU emerged as the favorites to get him as he got deeper into his recruitment. Johnson went on an official visit to Missouri on June 20 and did the same with LSU on May 30.
The talented JUCO defensive lineman was once committed to Houston back in 2023, but it was only for a span of three days. Both Missouri and LSU became his primary landing locations over the summer, with the Tigers from Columbia taking firm control over the last few months.
The Tigers have long been after Johnson and he now becomes the first commit on the Missouri defensive line. They're in pursuit of others as well, including four-star EDGE Micah Nickerson and three-star defensive tackles Brysen Wessell and Jae'Lin Battle.
The recruiting trail in general has heated up for Missouri. Four-star running back T.J. Hodges will announce his commitment on Oct. 4, with the Tigers predicted to land his commitment. Four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones and Jayden Swanson, the third-best JUCO cornerback in 2026, were also in Columbia recently for visits.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-8, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/25)