Mizzou Misses on 3-Star Safety Jowell Combay
Once again, the Missouri Tigers have missed out on a defensive prospect in the class of 2026. This time around, it's three-star safety Jowell Combay who's headed to Tennessee.
EMBED
Combay is the teammate of three-star Missouri commit Tony Forney Jr., both of whom attend Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia. The two of them took multiple official visits alongside each other, including to Columbia.
Combay is the No. 635 player in the country according to composite rankings, along with No. 49 at his position and No. 71 in Georgia. Combay considered the Volunteers, Tigers, Wisconsin and South Carolina in the final stages of his recruitment, while holding onto offers from Oklahoma State, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and more.
With Combay out of the picture, it's difficult to see who the Tigers will pivot toward next. Three-star JUCO defensive end Demarcus Johnson took an official visit to the Tigers, but has yet to announce a decision or commitment date. He seems to be the last available man, along with four-star athlete Jacob Eberhart.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)