Mizzou Misses out on 3-Star ATH Javonte Smith to Tennessee
The Missouri Tigers have missed out on the commitment of three-star cornerback and wide receiver Javonte Smith, who's headed to Tennessee. Arkansas was initially in the running, but fell out after he pushed back his commitment.
Smith was deciding between the Tigers, Tennessee and Arkansas. Smith took an official visit to these schools, along with West Virginia. He also held offers from Kentucky, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and a few others.
He's ranked as the No. 964 player in the country according to composite rankings, along with No. 37 in his home state.
Smith had the chance to officially visit Missouri during the first weekend of visitors. He was in Arkansas the weekend after that, from June 6 to June 9. West Virginia came after that, staying there June 13-15, followed by Tennessee over this past weekend.
The Tigers still have two commitments on the defensive side of the ball in four-star linebacker Keenan Harris and three-star safety Tony Forney Jr. They also are awaiting the commitment of four-star linebacker Adam Balogoun-Ali, who's favored to land with Auburn.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/25)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/25)