Ranking Mizzou's Biggest Transfer Portal Steals - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Joey Van Zummeren gives his thoughts on the three biggest transfer portal steals over the years by Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
A key part to the Missouri Tigers' resurgence has been Eli Drinkwitz's ability to land top-rated talent in the portal.
But, what has been just as important is Drinkwitz and Co.'s ability to find less-proven players in the portal and develop them into starters and/or stars. Just because production is the top trait to look for in portal players as opposed to potential, it doesn't mean development stops once a player finds a new home.
Being able to strike this balance of expensive, top of the market players and raw prospects through the portal is becoming increasingly more critical to success in college athletics. Funding has become a massive separator for competition, but having a coaching staff that can develop talent can be just as significant.
So far, Drinkwitz's staff has been able to find this balance, with multiple key players for the program being lower-rated portal prospects.
Missouri 2026 Transfer Portal Additions
5/3 - Bralen Henderson, DT from Ohio - READ
4/22 - Jaylen Early, OT, from Florida State - READ
4/19 - Xavier Loyd, WR from Northern Illinois - READ
4/18 - Gavin Hoffman, TE from Iowa - READ
1/15 - Damon Wilson, EDGE from Georgia - READ
1/11 - Vince Brown, TE from Colorado State - READ
1/4 - Stephen Hall, DB from Washington State - READ
12/28 - Johnny Williams IV, OT from West Virginia - READ
12/22 - Beau Pribula, QB from Penn State - READ
12/22 - Connor Weselman, P from Stanford - READ
12/21 - Nate Johnson, EDGE from Appalachian State - READ
12/20 - Keagan Trost, OL from Wake Forest - READ
12/20 - Dominick Giudice, OL from Michigan - READ
12/19 - Mose Phillips III, S from Virginia Tech - READ
12/18 - Ahmad Hardy, RB from Louisana-Monrore - READ
12/17 - Langden Kitchen, DE from Northwest Missouri State - READ
12/16 - Josiah Trotter, LB from West Virginia - READ
12/16 - Santana Banner, S from Northern Illinois - READ
12/14 - Kevin Coleman, WR from Mississippi State - READ