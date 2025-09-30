'They Believe in Me': Mizzou Emerging for 4-Star LB Target
The 2026 class is in full swing now with two recent defensive commitments for the Missouri Tigers, who are looking to add a third with four-star linebacker Braylon Hodge, who's currently committed to Michigan State.
Hodge has recently engaged with other teams and is beginning to take visits outside of Michigan State. He's begun conversations with Missouri linebackers coach Derek Nicholson, many of which have been positive and encouraging.
"They’ve been real solid. Coach Nicholson keeps it real, and he’s been consistent," Hodge told MissouriOnSI. "They’ve made it clear they believe in me, and our relationship keeps growing the more we talk."
Hodge's relationship with Nicholson, who's in his first season with the Tigers, is growing quickly as Missouri delves deeper into his recruitment process. Nicholson is a big reason for that and their relationship has placed the Tigers in a good position to land the talented linebacker.
"He’s got great energy and really cares about his players," Hodge said. "You can tell they’ve got something special going with that defense."
One thing that stands out about the defensive group that Hodge could end up playing for is the speed at which they play and the physicality with which they play. Hodge's athleticism clearly flashes on his high school film, making him an easy fit with the Tigers.
"I like how aggressive and fast their defense is," Hodge said. "Coach sees me as a linebacker who can fly around, hit, cover, and lead. I feel like I could really fit in with what they do."
Hodge is set to take a visit to Columbia on Nov. 8, when the Tigers take on Texas A&M. He'll take a visit to Michigan on Oct. 4, Oregon on Oct. 11 and Texas on Nov. 22.
"I’m excited for the game day visit, meeting the staff in person, and really getting a feel for the culture," Hodge said. "I want to see how they operate and what it’s like to be part of that program."
Hodge is the No. 273 player in the country according to composite rankings. The Englewood, Colorado, native is the top player in the state and No. 18 of all linebackers nationally. Missouri has one commit at the position in three-star St. Louis native Keenan Harris.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/2025)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-8, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/25025)