What Mizzou is Getting in 4-Star EDGE Micah Nickerson
Missouri On SI football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down the commitment of 4-star EDGE Micah Nickerson to Missouri and what it means for the Tigers.
Momentum in Missouri's 2026 recruiting class has recently picked up after the Tigers landed four-star EDGE Micah Nickerson from Magnolia, Mississippi. Nickerson is a unique pass-rushing prospect who varies a lot from the other recent addition on the defensive line, three-star JUCO product DeMarcus Johnson.
Nickerson, ranked No. 428 in the country, was previously committed to Mississippi State. He also holds offers from Auburn, Tulane, Louisiana, Virginia and others.
What makes Nickerson so unique is his 6-foot-5, 215-pound frame. He holds a similar playstyle to current Missouri freshman Daeden Hopkins, relying on his height, speed and long arms to beat defenders. Right now, that works. His lack of pass-rushing moves will be something he needs to develop during his senior year and beyond.
That being said, his athletecism is going to take him far. He has a clear athletic advantage over the competition he's facing in Mississippi and has good bend to go along with it. The angles he takes to get to the quarterback also appear to be effective.
His athleticism also pops while on the offensive side of the ball at the wide receiver position. He has multiple clips where he makes an athletic grab over a defender and also can show off some open-field speed. Nickerson also shows the ability to block efficiently there.
If Nickerson can add more moves to his bag of tricks, he certainly has the chance to become an elite player. Given Missouri's recent track record of developing EDGE prospects, there might be a good chance that can happen.
2026 Football Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
- LB Keenan Harris, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - St. Louis (Committed 05/23/25)
- WR Jabari Brady, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs - Pompano Beach, Florida (Committed 06/07/2025)
- TE Isaac Jensen, 6-foot-6, 230 lbs - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/09/2025)
- RB Maxwell Warner, 5-foot-10, 185 lbs - Chicago (Committed 06/23/2025)
- OL Khalief Canty, 6-foot-5, 305 lbs - Detroit (Committed 6/24/2025)
- WR Devyon Hill-Lomax, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Edwardsville, Illinois (Committed 06/25/2025)
- OL Brandon Anderson, 6-foot-3, 326 lbs, - Kennesaw, Georgia (Committed 06/29/2025)
- IOL Braylon Ellison, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Boonville, Missouri (Committed 07/01/2025)
- S Tony Forney Jr., 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 07/04/2025)
- DL DeMarcus Johnson, 6-foot-8, 260 lbs. - Missouri City, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
- EDGE Micah Nickerson, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - Magnolia, Mississippi (Committed 09/28/25025)