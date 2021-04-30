This is the Irish Breakdown 2021 NFL Draft live blog. I'll provide the latest on who gets picked where and my analysis of each pick. I'll also include everything that I'm hearing about the Notre Dame prospects in the draft.

Check back throughout the draft weekend to get my thoughts and analysis of the upcoming draft.

FIRST ROUND

12. DALLAS COWBOYS - Micah Parson, LB, Penn State

Analysis: Dallas gets Parsons and an extra third round pick, which is a positive. Parson is a Top 10 talent from a pure physical and production standpoint. He's big, he ran a ridiculous 4.39 at his Pro Day, he's explosive, he shows quality instincts, he is an effective blitzer and he's very good in coverage. The issue with Parsons is that he has major off-the-field issues going all the way back to high school, and his maturity is a question mark. If he keeps his head on straight this is a great value pick for the Cowboys, who also got an extra pick.

11. CHICAGO BEARS - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Analysis: This is a brilliant trade for the Bears, who rectify their mistake of Mitch Trubisky with a very high upside quarterback in Fields. Fields has tremendous talent. He's big, he's physical, he has a huge arm and he's still developing. He played in a NFL system at Ohio State and he only played in it for two years, which is why he didn't go through progressions as quickly as more experienced quarterbacks. It's amazing how quickly some forget his 41 TD, 3 INT season in 2019, and how brilliant he was in dismantling the Clemson defense. For the Bears they have Andy Dalton, so Fields doesn't have to play right away, and that's perfect for Fields. He's a franchise QB if the Bears are able to be patient with him and surround him with talent.

10. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Analysis: Yes, DeVonta Smith is skinny and will struggle to ever be bigger than 170 pounds, but I don't care. He was skinny in the SEC and dominated the last two seasons. Smith is an elite route runner and one of the smartest pass catchers in this draft. He has elite ball skills and he can play all over the field. Marvin Harrison was in the 170s, and he played during an era that was far more physical against wideouts than the one Smith is going into. This gives the Eagles the most skilled wideout in the draft, and he complements last year's first round pick (Jalen Reagor), and the Eagles now have small but talented wideouts.

9. DENVER BRONCOS - Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama

Analysis: Denver still had a need for a top cornerback, and they took the corner with the highest floor in this draft. Surtain isn't a burner, but he's technically sound, he's a high-quality athlete, he's physical and he's an instinctive cornerback. Teams rarely tested him, and with just a few exceptions those that did rarely had much success. Notre Dame completely avoided him in the Rose Bowl. Surtain is a good tackler, he can press and he can play off-man just as effectively as he can play zones. Alabama corners haven't had much success in the NFL, but I think Surtain is a different animal.

8. CAROLINA PANTHERS - Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Analysis: Carolina needed a cornerback and they went with my top cornerback in the draft in Horn. He has outstanding size, outstanding speed and he's a strong cover player. His technique improved quite a bit in 2020 and he was a far more effective coverage player. Horn is physical enough to come up and press at a very high level, and fast enough to open and run if he doesn't dominate at the line. He also gets his hands on a lot of throws. Cornerback was a major weakness for the Panthers after 2019, but after getting Troy Pride Jr. a year ago in the fourth round and now Horn in round one this should become a position of strength.

7. DETROIT LIONS - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Analysis: The Lions took the best lineman in the draft, at least from an upside standpoint. This is a foundation pick for Detroit, especially with Chase and Pitts off the board. Sewell should help shore up the line, and he's not even close to reaching his full potential. I would feel even better about this pick had Sewell played in 2020, and he still needs technical work and he needs to be more consistent, but the tools are outstanding. Assuming Detroit moves him to RT opposite Taylor Decker this really gives Jared Goff a lot of support on the outside. I would expect Sewell to have some growing pains in pass protection as a rookie, but it won't be long before he that extra experience helps him develop into an All-Pro OL.

6. MIAMI DOLPHINS - Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Analysis: This is an interesting pick for the Dolphins. They are reuniting Waddle with Tua Tagovailoa, and they give Tua even more speed (along with Will Fuller). I like the idea of building around your franchise QB. This makes the Dolphin offense better as long as Waddle can have more success than other "speed guys" like Henry Ruggs and John Ross. Waddle is more dynamic after the catch than those players, and he's a more natural route runner than Ruggs, but he's still not a proven every down wideout, which makes me question the value of him going No. 6. Very good player, don't love the value with Waddle going No. 6. If Waddle can become a volume player and not just a big-play receiver this will turn out just fine or the Dolphins.

5. CINCINNATI BENGALS - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

Analysis: Chase is the hands down best wide receiver in this draft class. He possesses elite speed, he's a sharp route runner despite being young, he has excellent ball skills and he knows how to get open. Chase plays bigger than he is and he knows how to will contested throws. This is a brilliant pick for the Bengals because you get the hands down best wideout in the draft, but he also happens to be a former teammate of your franchise quarterback. Joe Burrow and Chase were a wicked tandem in 2019, and with a possession guy like Tyler Boyd flanking him and Joe Mixon out of the backfield, Burrow now has the weapons to have an elite offense, especially if they go OL in round two or three.

4. ATLANTA FALCONS - Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Analysis: A case could be made that Pitts is the hands down best player in the draft after Lawrence. Pitts is a rare player in that he has tight end size but he runs like a wide receiver. Pitts is a really good route runner and he tracks the deep ball extremely well. He's not a player you're going to attach to the tackle, but that's fine. He can line up outside, he can make plays in the slot, he can work the middle of the field and he can stretch the field. Linebackers are going to have a very, very hard time matching up to him. The Falcons didn't really "need" another tight end, but Pitts is so versatile that he can be part of a two tight end offense and be a major pass game weapon.

3. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS - Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Analysis: This is a great situation for Lance, who is very, very, very talented. The issue for Lance, however, is he played only one season at the FCS level and he was on the most dominant team at that level, so he hasn't been challenged or tested. Lance has a big arm, a loose delivery and he's athletic both as a runner and when moving around in the pocket. He seems like a high character young man and his upside is tremendously high. Lance will need time to get up to the NFL speed, and the presence of Jimmy Garoppolo allows the 49ers to be patient with him. If Lance is ready in year one then you can play him, but if he's not you don't have to rush him and you can allow him to develop the way Patrick Mahomes was able to develop with the Chiefs.

2. NEW YORK JETS - Zack Wilson, QB, BYU

Analysis: This is a popular pick, and I get why, but I'm not as high on Wilson as others. What I do like about Wilson is he has a huge, huge arm and he's a confident gunslinger that is willing and able to fit the ball into windows most quarterbacks physically can't do. He's an athletic player and his frame will continue filling out. My issues with Wilson is I don't think he's as accurate as his stats (73.3%) shows and I think he's not a very good decision maker. He was a 11 TD, 9 INT guy in 2019 against a better schedule, and he dominated a brutally bad schedule in 2020. He struggled against the only really good defense he played in 2020 (Coastal Carolina). If I'm wrong this is a franchise QB because his physical talent is elite, but I would take other quarterbacks over Wilson.

1. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Analysis: Lawrence is my no-brainer No. 1 prospect in the draft. He has everything you want in a quarterback except for maybe 10 or so pounds on his frame. Lawrence has a big arm that I believe was masked at times by Clemson's spread offense. He's a wicked smart decision-maker that shows outstanding anticipation and timing, he's accurate (although at times he can get into a funk here) and he's an impressive athlete. Lawrence is a winner that has been a champ at the high school and college level. This is a true franchise quarterback that immediately gives the Jaguar franchise a huge boost.

Notre Dame Mock Draft Round Up

