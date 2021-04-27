Daniel Jeremiah: Seven Notre Dame Players Finish In Final Draft Top 150

NFL.com analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah ranked seven Notre Dame players in his final Top 150 ahead of the draft

The 2021 NFL Draft begins in just three days, and it could be a busy three days for former Notre Dame players. Final mock drafts and draft rankings are coming out, and NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah has released his final Top 150 prospects for the draft.

Jeremiah had seven former Notre Dame players in his final ranking.

No. 15 - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Linebacker

"Owusu-Koramoah starred as an athletic hybrid defender for the Fighting Irish. He can play Will linebacker, safety or even cover in the slot. He's very fluid and twitchy to mirror tight ends, backs or slot receivers. He's very aware as a zone dropper and he's an explosive blitzer off the edge. He is quick to key/read before dipping under blocks on the front side against the run. He flashes the ability to use his length to punch off blockers, but he is much more effective beating them to spots. He has big-time speed to chase from the back side. He needs to improve his consistency as a tackler in space, though, as he has too many fly-by misses. He brings outstanding leadership to the defense. Overall, Owusu-Koramoah might lack ideal size/bulk, but he's built for a pass-happy NFL." - Jeremiah

No. 47 - Liam Eichenberg, Offensive Tackle

"Eichenberg, the former starting left tackle for the Fighting Irish, has ideal height and awareness. He lacks quickness and ideal knee bend in pass protection, but does a good job of staying square and shooting his hands. He usually stays connected when he lands his punch. However, there are times he gets a little aggressive with his punch, which impacts his balance. He flashes the ability to latch and drive defenders over his nose in the run game. He takes good angles when working up to the second level. Overall, Eichenberg needs to clean up some balance issues, but I view him as a capable starter at right tackle." - Jeremiah

Tight end Tommy Tremble ranked 52nd, guard Aaron Banks ranked 74th, versatile offensive lineman Robert Hainsey ranked 82nd, defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji ranked 135th and quarterback Ian Book ranked 136th.

Notre Dame ranked third among all teams in players ranked in Jeremiah's Top 150. Alabama (9) and Ohio State (8) were the only two teams to rank ahead of the Irish.

Here's the top 10 programs that produced players in Jeremiah's final ranking.

1) Alabama - 9

2) Ohio State - 8

3) Notre Dame - 7

4) North Carolina - 6

T-5) Georgia - 5

T-5) USC - 5

T-7) Clemson - 4

T-7) LSU - 4

T-7) Miami, Fla. - 4

T-7) Oklahoma - 4

T-7) Stanford - 4

T-7) Washington - 4

