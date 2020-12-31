Game Prediction: #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs #1 Alabama Crimson Tide

Notre Dame and Alabama are just one day away from kicking off the 2020 College Football Playoff. The fourth-ranked Fighting Irish are almost a three touchdown underdog to the top-ranked Crimson Tide.

Irish Breakdown has spent the last two weeks breaking down the game, and now it's time to make predictions.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Okay, I'm going to cheat here, and I'm going to give two predictions. The first is what I believe Notre Dame is capable of should they do the things they need to do from a coaching and quarterback standpoint.

Prediction #1: Notre Dame 37, Alabama 34

I'm sorry, but I just do not see this game as being the cavernous sized talent gap between Notre Dame and Alabama. Notre Dame has talent that can go toe-to-toe with Alabama. If that talent is put in position from a coaching standpoint to play to its potential the Irish can stay in this game and will be in position to potentially pull off the upset at the end.

That means quarterback Ian Book is playing well, the lines are getting after Alabama and the Irish stars are playing like stars. In the video at the top of the article and/or the podcast at the bottom we dive deeper into the issue of Notre Dame's talent vs. Alabama's, so check that out.

Prediction #2: Alabama 47, Notre Dame 20

Notre Dame also had the talent to beat Clemson in the ACC title game and to play the Tigers much more competitively in the Cotton Bowl after the 2018 season. The problem is in these games Notre Dame has not played to its talent level, and the result has been blowout after blowout.

Uninspiring coaching and quarterback play in these big games has often been Notre Dame's undoing. Until that changes the Irish will continue to come up short, and often in embarrassing fashion. If the trend of the last 11 seasons continues the Crimson Tide will eventually wear down the Irish defense and pull away with a convincing victory.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction: Alabama 45, Notre Dame 17

Here is the toughest prediction I will write this season. Bryan and I have broken down this game from every possible direction and while there are some glimmers of hope that the Notre Dame offense can take advantage of the Alabama defense I just do not see it happening.

I was very shaken by the performance of the Irish offense against Clemson both from the quarterback position and the offensive coordinator spot. There were just no adjustments to what Clemson was doing and the plays that were being called just were not being executed. The red zone was another spot that was just dreadful.

I have faith in defensive coordinator Clark Lea and the defense that they will have a bounce-back performance but a "success" for this group is holding Alabama in the 30's. Can the offense score more than that and make this a game? I don't think so. As much as it pains me, this will be the last Notre Dame game of the season. I wonder who will start at QB September 5 in Tallahassee??

NATHAN ATKINS, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Alabama 49, Notre Dame 30

Alabama is seeking its sixth national championship, and head coach Nick Saban is seeking his seventh – which would break Bear Bryant’s record. The first step will be getting past Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish defense will have a formidable challenge in front of them with quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The Crimson Tide season's theme should be, après kickoff, le déluge because they've flooded defenses in the first quarter this season, outscoring opponents 132-37.

Not only will Notre Dame need to survive the first quarter to have a chance. Don't expect this game to mirror 2012, but it will be tough for the Irish to walk away victorious - they'll need a bit of luck.

JP SCOTT, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Alabama 48, Notre Dame 23

Notre Dame is one of the best four teams in the country. The problem is, they aren't one of the best two. I've thought Alabama was head and shoulders ahead of everyone for most of the season. Their offensive line is as good as there is in the country, and their skill players are the best in the country. The defense is loaded with future NFL talent. And my hot take: Mac Jones is a better passer than Trevor Lawrence.

All of that leads me to think that Alabama is going to slowly, methodically, beat the Irish into submission. It's not the result I want, but barring something or several things going very wrong for the Tide, I think it's the result we're going to get.

RYAN PALMERI, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction: Alabama 38, Notre Dame 10

Notre Dame looked to be turning the corner with the win against Clemson in the regular season. Then it all came crashing back down to normal under Brian Kelly in the conference championship game.

If Notre Dame shows up, stops the run and the offense can move the ball, they stand a chance. However, Notre Dame doesn't show up against elite teams under Kelly. As much as I want Notre Dame to just play to their potential, I wouldn't bet on it.

