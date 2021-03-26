Notre Dame Spring Preview: The Irish Safeties Are A Major Question Mark

Notre Dame has major questions at safety behind All-American Kyle Hamilton, and they must find answers

Notre Dame returns Kyle Hamilton to the safety position, and he's not only the team's best returning player, he's one of the best returning players in the entire country. Despite Hamilton's presence, the Notre Dame safety depth chart is a major question mark heading into spring practice.

In the final Irish Breakdown spring preview podcast, publisher Bryan Driskell and football analyst Vince DeDario dive into the safety depth chart.

The show begins with discussion of Hamilton, and the impact he could have in Marcus Freeman's defense. The staff also discusses the opportunity that exists for Hamilton to learn from Freeman while sidelined during the spring as he battles back from ankle surgery.

That is followed by a breakdown of senior safety Houston Griffith. After initially entering the transfer portal, Griffith was convinced to return by Freeman. A Top 100 recruit coming out of high school, Griffith has flashed that talent at times during his Irish career, but now is the time for him to turn his potential into production.

We also discuss how Griffith breaking out impacts how the staff can use Hamilton, but also how it impacts veteran DJ Brown. Following that discussion we talk about juniors KJ Wallace and Litchfield Ajavon, freshman Justin Walters and the possibility of fifth-year senior Isaiah Pryor moving back to safety.

