FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomHockeySI.com
Search

Notre Dame, Brian Polian and "Fair Catch U" Criticism

Notre Dame was accused of being "Fair Catch U", something special teams coordinator Brian Polian pushed back against
Author:
Publish date:

Notre Dame fans have been frustrated with the lack of explosiveness, and perceived high volume of fair catches during the Brian Kelly era, something that was true long before Brian Polian returned as the special teams coordinator.

When Polian was asked about Notre Dame being called "Fair Catch U" he pushed back against that. Polian talked about how the game has changed since he was around with Tom Zbikowski returning kicks. In our latest show we talk about how Polian is correct, the game has changed. We defend those comments by Polian, and use stats to also back up his claim, but that is followed by criticism of Notre Dame's lack of aggressiveness in the punt return game.

Here are the stats we used in the podcast, and we looked at the rankings and numbers from Polian's two stints at Notre Dame

Number of punt returners to average at least 10.0 YPR from 2005-09:

2005: 35
2006: 31
2007: 37
2008: 38
2009: 28

Number of punt returners to average at least 10.0 YPR from 2017-20:

2017: 20
2018: 20
2019: 17
2020: 13

Number of coverage teams to hold opponents to less than 5.0 YPR from 2005-09:

2005: 6
2006: 13
2007: 8
2008: 8
2009: 13

Number of coverage teams to hold opponents to less than 5.0 YPR from 2017-20:

2017: 31
2018: 24
2019: 24
2020: 34

We used graphs to back up our point in the video.

Related Content

Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 1
Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 2
Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 3
Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 4
Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 5
Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 6
Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 7
Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 8

Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster

Notre Dame Announces Spring Football Schedule

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Announced

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Brian Polian
Football

Notre Dame, Brian Polian and "Fair Catch U" Criticism

Brian Kelly - DJ Brown
Football

Notre Dame Football Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 8

Devon Jackson
Recruiting

Defensive Talent Aplenty Among Notre Dame Targets At Under Armour Columbus

Dante Moore
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offensive Targets Shine At Under Armour Columbus

How The Notre Dame LB's Fit Into The Marcus Freeman Defense-27
Recruiting

Latest On Notre Dame Defensive Line Recruiting

Zeke Correll
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offensive Line Shuffle Makes Sense Right Now, But Concerns Persist

Jadarian Price 1
Recruiting

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board

Jack Luttrell
Recruiting

Rising 2023 DB Jack Luttrell Thrilled By Notre Dame Offer

Carson Hinzman
Recruiting

Analysis and Recruiting Updates On Notre Dame Prospects At The Under Armour Camp