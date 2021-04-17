Brugler Mock: Eight Notre Dame Players Get Selected In 2021 NFL Draft

Eight Notre Dame players are projected to get drafted according to The Athletic's Dane Brugler

One of my favorite draft analyst's - Dane Brugler of The Athletic - has eight Notre Dame players getting selected in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

Brugler released his seven round mock draft this week, and he has an Irish player getting picked in all but the sixth round.

All-American linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is projected to go in the first round to the Washington Football team. Brugler has Owusu-Koramoah being selected with the 19th overall pick.

"Washington has invested numerous first-round picks in the front seven and could do it again with a talent like Owusu-Koramoah. Whether he lines up over the slot or in a more traditional stack role, the Notre Dame product, who grew up just south of D.C., is a dynamic do-it-all defender." - Brugler

Next is offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg, who Brugler projects to go to the Indianapolis Colts with the 54th overall pick (second round). This would give the Colts a pair of former Notre Dame All-American linemen, with Eichenberg joining guard Quenton Nelson.

Brugler has a pair of former Notre Dame players going in the third round.

He has the Carolina Panthers taking tight end Tommy Tremble with the 73rd overall pick. The Panthers picked former Irish cornerback Troy Pride Jr. in the fourth round a season ago.

The Minnesota Vikings are slated to take guard Aaron Banks with the 78th overall pick.

There are two more former Notre Dame players going in round four.

Brugler projects the New York Jets to take offensive lineman Robert Hainsey with the 107th pick, which is the second pick of the fourth round. Later in the fourth round he has the Green Bay Packers taking defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji with the 142nd overall pick.

The Detroit Lions already have a pair of former Irish ends (Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara) on the roster, and Brugler has another Notre Dame edge player going there in the fifth round of this draft. He has the Lions drafting defensive end Daelin Hayes with the 153rd overall pick.

His final Notre Dame player is quarterback Ian Book, who Brugler projects to go in the seventh round with the 231st overall pick. Book would battle for the backup spot behind Tua Tagovailoa, who the Dolphins drafted in the first round a season ago.

Should Notre Dame have eight players get picked it would tie the most of the Brian Kelly era (2014). It would be the second most players to be picked in the first four rounds for the Irish under Kelly, trailing the seven from the 2016 draft class.

Brugler has wide receivers Javon McKinley and Ben Skowronek, tight end Brock Wright, offensive guard Tommy Kraemer, cornerback Nick McCloud and safety Shaun Crawford going undrafted.

