Game Day Central: #2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Boston College Eagles
Everything you need to prepare for the game can be found here:
Time: 3:30 PM (eastern)
TV: ABC (Sean McDonough, play-by-play; Todd Blackledge, analyst; Todd McShay, field analyst; Molly McGrath, sideline reporter)
Radio: Paul Burmeister, play-by-play; Ryan Harris, analyst; Jack Nolan, reporter
All-Time Series: Notre Dame leads 16-9
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 40-7 on Nov. 23, 2019
To recap the series history of Notre Dame and Boston College click HERE.
THE COACHES
Brian Kelly, Notre Dame
All-Time: 266-93-2
Notre Dame: 95-36
vs. Boston College: 6-0 at Notre Dame, 6-1 overall
Jeff Hafley, Boston College
All-Time: 5-3
Boston College: 5-3
vs. Notre Dame: first-ever meeting
THE MATCHUP
Notre Dame Depth Chart
Boston College Depth Chart
First Glance: Boston College Eagles - Breaking down the BC season results, statistical leaders, and its offensive and defensive philosophy
BC At First Glance: Names To Know - Offense
BC At First Glance: Names To Know - Defense
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. BC - Breaking down how the Notre Dame offense stacks up on paper against the BC defense.
Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. BC - Breaking down how the Notre Dame defense stacks up on paper against the BC offense.
Midweek Musings: Offense - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.
Midweek Musings: Defense - Matchups to watch, biggest concerns for the Irish in this contest, stats to keep an eye on and players that must step up to ensure victory.
WSBT: Talking Notre Dame vs. Clemson, Ian Book, Phil Jurkovec and Pat Narduzzi
Podcast: Notre Dame vs. BC Preview - Publisher Bryan Driskell and football analyst Vince DeDario preview the Notre Dame vs. BC matchup.
Podcast: Opponent Insider - Football analyst Vince DeDario interviews BC Bulletin publisher AJ Black to talk about the Eagles
GAME PREDICTION
Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. BC - The Irish Breakdown staff make their picks for the Irish/BC matchup.
NEWS AND NOTES
Notre Dame Gets A Shot At Redemption vs. BC
For Notre Dame, Beating BC Means Stopping Phil Jurkovec
Brian Kelly Talks Phil Jurkovec
Notre Dame Must Now Show It Can Handle Success
Notre Dame 2020 Looks More Like ND 1988 Than ND 1993
Notre Dame Football Has Not Arrived Yet ... And That's A Good Thing
Recruiting And Development Paying Huge Dividends For Notre Dame D-Line
