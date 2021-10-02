Game Day Central: #9 Notre Dame vs. #7 Cincinnati

All the pregame analysis of Notre Dame and Cincinnati that you need to get ready for the game!

The ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0) host the seventh-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0). It is a chance for Notre Dame to prove the doubters wrong by beating a Top 10 team.

Irish Breakdown spent the entire week breaking down the matchup, and we've put all of that content into one spot. Before the game kicks off be sure to check out all the analysis of the game, which will have you very well prepared for tonight's game.

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Cincinnati Depth Chart

First Glance: Cincinnati - A first glance overview of what Cincinnati has done in 2021.

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati - A look at how the Notre Dame and Cincinnati lineups stack up from a recruiting standpoint.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Cincinnati Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Cincinnati Offense

This feature looks at how Notre Dame and Cincinnati stack up on paper in the run game, pass game and with their scoring offenses and defenses.

Time To Shine: Notre Dame Offense

Time To Shine: Notre Dame Defense

This feature breaks down the players on the Notre Dame offense and defense that are most important to an Irish victory.

Impact Matchups: Notre Dame Offense vs. Cincinnati Defense

Impact Matchups: Notre Dame Defense vs. Cincinnati Offense

This feature looks at the matchups you want to watch on both sides of the ball, matchups that could have the greatest impact on the game.

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense

Breaking down the keys to success for the Notre Dame offense and defense if the Irish are going to come away with the impressive victory they need.

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati

The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for this matchup! The video version of our predictions is below.

Midweek Musings - In this week's musings I break down the need for Notre Dame to become more efficient with its pass offense, which would complement its big play ability when the Irish throw. I also preview some of the big names visiting Notre Dame this weekend.

NFL Draft Matchup - Cam Hart vs. Alec Pierce - Ryan Roberts of RiseNDraft breaks down the NFL matchup between Notre Dame corner Cam Hart and Bearcat receiver Alec Pierce.

Notre Dame DT Kurt Hinish Is Out For The Cincinnati Game

Notre Dame "Not Just Another Game" For Cincinnati

Cincinnati Presents Notre Dame With Its Toughest Test Yet

Dominant Jayson Ademilola Taking Full Advantage Of His Opportunity

Mike Elston Has Built A Defensive Line Factory At Notre Dame

Brian Kelly Notebook: Quarterback Health, Blake Fisher, Cincinnati, Desmond Ridder

Notre Dame Players Are Ready For The Challenge Cincinnati Presents

Notre Dame Notebook: Cain Madden Talks O-Line, Irish Not Focused On Being An Underdog

