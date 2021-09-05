Game Day Central: #9 Notre Dame at Florida State

Irish Breakdown has all the information you want and need to prepare for the Notre Dame vs. Florida State matchup

The ninth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish kick off their 2021 season tonight when they play the Florida State Seminoles. It is Notre Dame's first chance to show the nation what kind of team it is going to have this season.

Florida State is an improved football team and should provide the Irish with a quality test. Irish Breakdown spent the entire week breaking down the matchup, and we've put all of that content into one spot. Before the game kicks off be sure to check out all the analysis of the game, which will have you very well prepared for tonight's game.

Notre Dame Depth Chart

Florida State Depth Chart

Series History: Notre Dame vs. Florida State - A look at the all-time series between the Irish and Seminoles.

First Glance: Florida State - A first glance overview of what Florida State returns in 2021.

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Florida State - A look at how the Notre Dame and Florida State lineups stack up from a recruiting standpoint.

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Offense vs. Florida State Defense

Stacking Up: Notre Dame Defense vs. Florida State Offense

This feature looks at how Notre Dame and Florida State stack up on paper in the run game, pass game and with their scoring offenses and defenses.

Key Matchups: Notre Dame Offense vs. Florida State Defense

Key Matchups: Notre Dame Defense vs. Florida State Offense

In this feature Grant DelVecchio looks at the matchups you want to watch on both sides of the ball, matchups that could have the greatest impact on the game.

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense

Breaking down the keys to success for the Notre Dame offense and defense if the Irish are going to come away with the impressive victory they need.

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Florida State

The Irish Breakdown staff makes its predictions for this matchup! The video version of our predictions is below.

Midweek Musings - In this week's musings I break down the golden opportunity that awaits the Notre Dame offense heading into the month of September.

NFL Draft Matchup To Watch

NFL Draft analyst Ryan Roberts looks at the matchup between Kyle Hamilton and Camren McDonald and how it could impact the 2022 NFL Draft.

Notre Dame Will Be Ready For Both FSU Quarterbacks

Jack Kiser Is Ready To Step Into The Spotlight And Shine

Notre Dame Players Are Ready For Talented FSU Team, And The Crowd

Kevin Austin Is Excited To Show Out For Notre Dame

Take Five: Dueling Predictions, Bad Notre Dame Takes

Take Five: Rover, ND Run Game, Jack Coan, Marcus Freeman

BK Notebook: Playing On The Road, Will Linebacker

Sports Illustrated: Notre Dame Will "Disappoint" In 2021

Brian Kelly Deserves Some Respect

Talking ND Quarterbacks, Two Backs, FSU Crowd

