Notre Dame Spring Football Highlights - Practice 14

Highlights of the final practice for Notre Dame in the 2021 spring

Notre Dame held its 14th and final practice of the spring, and now all that is left is the Blue-Gold Game. But before we get there, check out the highlights of the final practice.

Clip 1: Safety Kyle Hamilton (#14) goes through stretches, as does defensive tackle Jacob Lacey (#54).

Clip 2: Wideout Kevin Austin (#4) goes through stretches.

Clip 3: Quarterback Brendon Clark throws the ball to center Jarrett Patterson.

Clip 4: Patterson and Clark work through rope drills.

Clip 5: Kyle Hamilton works through rope drills.

Clip 6: Linebacker Drew White (#40) works through position drills.

Clip 7: Linebacker Marist Liufau (#35) steps in front of a red zone pass intended for Cane Berrong (#80) and picks off the throw from Jack Coan (#17).

Clip 8: Cornerback TaRiq Bracy (#28) breaks up the red zone pass attempt to Jordan Johnson (#15), which came from quarterback Tyler Buchner (#12).

Clip 9: Wideout Lawrence Keys III (#13) torches DJ Brown (#12) in a one-on-one, with Buchner (#12) making the throw.

Clip 10: QB Drew Pyne (#10) throws high to Braden Lenzy (#0), but the Irish wideout makes the catch in front of freshman corner Philip Riley (#25).

Clip 11: QB Drew Pyne (#10) shows great ball placement on the low-and-away throw to Joe Wilkins Jr. (#18), which allows the Irish wideout to make the catch despite good coverage from corner Cam Hart (#5).

Clip 12: Edge Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (#95) and linebacker Marist Liufau (#35) come off the edge untouched and force QB Tyler Buchner (#12) to step into the pocket.

Clip 13: Tagovailoa-Amosa (#95) blows past freshman tight end Cane Berrong (#80) and end Isaiah Foskey (#7) pushes tackle Blake Fisher (#54) all the way back into the quarterback to once again force Buchner (#12) to step up.

Clip 14: Jayson Ademilola (#57), Marist Liufau (#35) and Tagovailoa-Amosa (#95) all quickly get into the backfield and blow up the run to C’Bo Flemister (#20).

Clip 15: Jonathan Doerer (#39) drills a field goal.

Clip 16: QB Drew Pyne (#10) gets the ball out quickly to Avery Davis (#3), who is then quickly caught by DJ Brown (#12).

Clip 17: RB Kyren Williams (#23) finds room to run

Clip 18: RB Chris Tyree (#25) looks for room to work near the goal line

Clip 19: QB Drew Pyne (#10) gets the ball out quickly and accurately to Lawrence Keys III (#13) for the touchdown in front of KJ Wallace (#16).

Note: Video courtesy of Fighting Irish Media

