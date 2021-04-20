Notre Dame Football Spring Highlights - Practice #11

Notre Dame football had its 11th practice of the 2021 spring, and we have the highlights

Notre Dame football had its 11th practice of the 2021 spring, and we have the highlights!

Clip 1: Linebacker Bo Bauer (#52) beats guard Rocco Spindler (#5) into the backfield to blow up the toss to running back Chris Tyree (#25).

Clip 2: Running back Kyren Williams (#23) tries to make Jordan Botelho (#17) miss in the backfield.

Clip 3: QB Jack Coan (#17) gets out of the pocket and hits wideout Lawrence Keys III (#13) on a deep drag along the sideline. Keys beat corner Ramon Henderson (#11) across the field.

Clip 4: Cornerback Ryan Barnes (#15) meets Chris Tyree (#25) in the backfield on another blown up run by the Irish.

Clip 5: QB Drew Pyne (#10) steps into the pocket and hits tight end Michael Mayer (#87) on a crossing route in front of safety DJ Brown (#12). Pyne was aided by a strong blitz pick up by running back C’Bo Flemister (#20), who picked up Jack Kiser (#24).

Clip 6: The run to Flemister (#20) is blown up by end Justin Ademilola (#19).

Clip 7: Nose tackle Howard Cross III (#56) comes through the line unblocked for what would have been a sack of Pyne (#10). Pyne still finishes the play, stepping into the pocket and hitting Williams (#23) down the field.

Clip 8: Tyler Buchner (#12) fields the high snap but isn’t able to get the handoff. Rover Isaiah Pryor (#10) and end NaNa Osafo-Mensah (#18) are in the backfield to help blow up the run.

Clip 9: Cornerback Clarence Lewis (#26) picks off quarterback Jack Coan (#17) in a 7-on-7.

Clip 10: Coan (#17) shows great ball placement on the throw to Kyren Williams (#23). If Coan leads Williams its right at Jack Kiser (#24), but Coan puts it behind Williams, right in the hole, and Williams shows great body control and ball skills to make the catch.

Clip 11: QB Tyler Buchner (#12) hits classmate Cane Berrong (#80) on a crossing route. Berrong makes an impressive diving catch, beating safety Justin Walters (#20) on the play.

Clip 12: Buchner (#12) hits wideout Jay Brunelle (#81) on a short crossing route.

Clip 13: QB Drew Pyne (#10) throws an in cut to Lawrence Keys III (#13), who makes an outstanding diving catch with Clarence Lewis (#26) draped all over him.

Clip 14: Safety DJ Brown (#12) breaks up the Pyne (#10) pass attempt for Michael Mayer (#87).

Clip 15: Pyne (#10) shows good timing on his stop route throw to Avery Davis (#3).

Clip 16: Pyne (#10) hits Joe Wilkins Jr. (#18) on a crossing route.

Clip 17: Buchner (#12) hits Braden Lenzy (#0) on a drag route in front of cornerback Philip Riley (#25).

Clip 18: Coan (#17) hits Kyren Williams (#23) on a quick check down after getting pressured by Isaiah Foskey (#7) and Jayson Ademilola (#57).

Clip 19: Coan (#17) quickly gets the ball out to tight end Michael Mayer (#87).

Clip 20: Coan (#17) again goes to Mayer (#87), this time out in the flats.

Clip 21: Despite a good blitz pick up by Chris Tyree (#25), Coan (#17) is pressured and rushes a throw out to Lenzy (#0), who is covered well by Cam Hart (#5).

Note: All video courtesy of Fighting Irish Media

Related Content

Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 1

Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 2

Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 3

Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 4

Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 5

Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 6

Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 7

Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 8

Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 9

Notre Dame Spring Practice Highlights - Practice 10

Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster



Notre Dame Announces Spring Football Schedule

Notre Dame Blue-Gold Game Announced

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter