Notre Dame Spring Football Highlights - Practice #13

Notre Dame football held its 13th practice of the 2021 spring on Saturday, and Irish Breakdown has highlights!

Clip 1: Running back Kyren Williams (#23) and the offensive line bull forward for positive yards.

Clip 2: Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola (#57) and nose tackle Kurt Hinish (#41) blow up a Notre Dame rush attempt to Chris Tyree (#25).

Clip 3: Cornerback Clarence Lewis (#26) forces the screen pass back inside, where rover Jack Kiser (#24) and defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (#95) are there to clean up the play.

Clip 4: Slot receiver Avery Davis (#3) picks up positive yards on a jet sweep.

Clip 5: Quarterback Tyler Buchner (#12) takes off running on a sprint out after finding no one open down the field.

Clip 6: QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits slot receiver Avery Davis (#3) on a corner route over safety Houston Griffith (#3), who was in tight coverage.

Clip 7: Linebacker Marist Liufau (#35) beats guard Andrew Kristofic (#73) inside on a blitz and drills running back Kyren Williams (#23) in the backfield for a safety.

Clip 8: Tosh Baker (#79) and the line give QB Jack Coan (#17) room to hit tight end George Takacs (#85) over the middle for a first down.

Clip 9: Running back Kyren Williams (#23) bounces the run outside but is quickly brought down by safety DJ Brown (#12).

Clip 10: QB Jack Coan (#17) gets the ball outside to wideout Braden Lenzy (#0), who runs over cornerback Clarence Lewis (#26).

Clip 11: Running back C’Bo Flemister (#20) makes nose tackle Howard Cross III (#56) in the backfield and picks up positive yards before being brought down by linebacker JD Bertrand (#27) and safety Litchfield Ajavon (#23).

Clip 12: QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits wideout Matt Salerno (#29) on a quick out cut despite Jack Kiser (#24) being right in his face.

Clip 13: Defensive end Justin Ademilola (#19) and linebacker Shayne Simon (#33) bring down running back Chris Tyree (#25).

Clip 14: QB Jack Coan (#10) hits freshman wideout Lorenzo Styles Jr. (#21) on a stop route before Styles gets up field for extra yards.

Clip 15: Defensive end Alexander Ehrensberger (#98) brings down running back C’Bo Flemister (#20) in the backfield.

Note: Video courtesy of Fighting Irish Media.

