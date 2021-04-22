Notre Dame Football Spring Highlights - Practice #12

Notre Dame held its 12th football practice of the spring, and Irish Breakdown has the highlights

Clip 1: QB Drew Pyne (#10) takes a snap from center Andrew Kristofic (#73) and hits tight end George Takacs (#85) on a quick route during an early warm up period.

Clip 2: QB Tyler Buchner (#12) takes a snap from center Dillan Gibbons (#76) and hits running back Kyren Williams (#23) on a slant route.

Clip 3: QB Jack Coan (#17) takes a snap from center Zeke Correll (#52) and hits wideout Braden Lenzy on a hitch route (#0).

Clip 4: QB Jack Coan (#17) throws a strike to running back Chris Tyree (#25), who beats DJ Brown (#12) on a drag route during 1-on-1s.

Clip 5: QB Jack Coan (#17) hits wideout Avery Davis (#3) during a 1on1 period. Davis beat DJ Brown (#12) on the play.

Clip 6: QB Drew Pyne (#10) throws behind wideout Lawrence Keys III (#13), which allows cornerback Cam Hart (#5) to break up the pass.

Clip 7: QB Drew Pyne (#10) keeps the ball on a read-option play and gets up field for positive yards.

Clip 8: QB Drew Pyne (#10) throws with impeccable timing and hits wideout Joe Wilkins Jr. (#18) perfectly on an out cut for a big gain despite good coverage from Cam Hart (#5).

Clip 9: Running back C’Bo Flemister (#20) makes a quick vertical cut but linebacker JD Bertrand (#27) fills quickly and blows up the run.

Clip 10: QB Tyler Buchner (#12) quickly gets the ball out to tight end Cane Berrong (#80), but the high pass is broken up by rover Jack Kiser (#24).

Clip 11: QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits tight end Michael Mayer (#87) perfectly in the open hole for a big gain during a 7-on-7 period. This was excellent timing and a very quick release from Pyne.

Clip 12: QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits Lawrence Keys III (#13) on a quick underneath route after seeing nothing open down the field.

Clip 13: QB Tyler Buchner (#12) throws an excellent corner ball to tight end Cane Berrong (#80), who beats freshman safety Justin Walters (#20) on the play.

Clip 14: QB Jack Coan (#17) throws a nice ball to tight end Michael Mayer (#87) on a drag route, but rover Jack Kiser (#24) makes an even better play and breaks up the throw.

Clip 15: QB Jack Coan (#17) hits running back Kyren Williams (#23) on a corner route over top of linebacker JD Bertrand (#27). Notre Dame was in a two running back alignment on the play.

Clip 16: QB Tyler Buchner (#12) tries to beat the pressure with a quick throw to running back C’Bo Flemister (#20) but the pass was high.

Clip 17: QB Drew Pyne (#10) calmly steps up in the pocket but a strong pass rush from Jayson Ademilola (#57) forces him to throw off target. Right tackle Tosh Baker (#79) had a good outside blocker, and guard Rocco Spindler (#50) and center Zeke Correll (#52) pick up the inside rush from Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (#95).

Clip 18: QB Tyler Buchner (#12) throws an out cut to Matt Salerno (#29) for a touchdown in the red zone.

Clip 19: Defensive end Justin Ademilola (#19) executes a quick edge rush and plays the spin move by Tyler Buchner (#12) perfectly to come up with the sack.

