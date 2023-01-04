Skip to main content

All-American Bowl: West Team Day Two Recap - Notre Dame Signees

Notre Dame commits Sullivan Absher, Drayk Bowen and Micah Bell all had strong days on Day Two of the All-American Bowl week

On Wednesday morning, the West squad headed to the Alamodome for day two of the All-American Bowl practice week. The nation’s elite put together another impressive display of their talent, including contributions from Notre Dame signees offensive lineman Sullivan Absher, linebacker Drayk Bowen and cornerback Micah Bell.

The trio put together impressive outings in this particular practice, including substantial improvements in certain areas. The future of Notre Dame football was on full display this morning.

OL SULLIVAN ABSHER

The first day of practice was up and down for Absher, who was a dominant fixture in the run game and really showed his skills well in the team period. His inconsistencies came in the passing game, where he really struggled in the one-on-one pass blocking reps.

Absher really showed tremendous growth in that area during the practice session. He was much more balanced and patient in pass protection, showing much more comfort compared to the first day.

The North Carolina product also showed improved hand usage. Yesterday, his hands were low and late a ton, which gave him some issues. Today, he stalled a lot of defensive lineman early and reps and was able to anchor down effectively.

That growth is a tremendous sign for Absher, who again played a lot of reps inside at guard but also rotated at offensive tackle as well. He wasn’t asked to pass block much at South Point so seeing that growth is a great sign as he gains more experience.

LB DRAYK BOWEN

As far as first days go, Bowen had a tremendous start to showcase what makes him one of the top linebackers in the 2023 recruiting class. Bowen continued that momentum on Tuesday, again turning in another rock solid day.

While the Indiana star did not make as many flash day as day one, he was again consistently in the right spot. Bowen has quickly become one of the leaders of the West defense and has been a vocal communicator from the middle of the defense.

The Butkus award winner once again rotated between MIKE and WILL linebacker during the practice. Whether it was filling against the run or dropping into zone coverage, it was hard to poke many holes in Bowen’s performance.

CB MICAH BELL

In Tuesday’s action, Bell was limited while he was dealing with some back tightness. During the Wednesday practice, he was a full go while working through the nagging injury.

Bell put on an absolute show for the West defense. The Texas standout demonstrated some of the best click and close ability, consistently staying in phase with wide receivers and tight ends of different sizes and styles.

He was sticky in coverage, breaking up several passes on the day. Despite being a smaller cornerback, Bell also showed that he can be competitive at the catch point. On a vertical route down the field, he was able to speed turn and stay attached to Nebraska wide receiver signee Malachi Coleman, eventually leading to a pass breakup working up the ladder.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bell had a legitimate argument as the best man cover corner during the Tuesday practice. It was impressive to see after being limited on the first day.

All three players will be participating in a joint practice later today against the East squad, including Notre Dame signees Brenan Vernon and Adon Shuler. 

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Brenan Vernon
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commits Shine In All-American Bowl Practices - Day 1 Recap

By Bryan Driskell
Drayk Bowen
Recruiting

Drayk Bowen Is Adjusting Quickly Among Nation's Elite At All-American Bowl

By Ryan Roberts
Notre Dame
Football

First Glance Look At The Notre Dame 2023 Football Schedule

By Bryan Driskell
Sullivan Absher 1
Recruiting

Notre Dame Signee Sullivan Absher Is Living The All-American Bowl Experience Day By Day

By Ryan Roberts
Sullivan Absher
Recruiting

All-American Bowl: West Team Day One Recap - Notre Dame Signees

By Ryan Roberts
Tommy Rees
Football

Quarterback Is Still A Need For Notre Dame In The Transfer Portal

By Bryan Driskell
Adon Shuler
Recruiting

All-American Bowl: East Team Day One Recap - Notre Dame Signees

By Ryan Roberts
Olivia Miles 1
Basketball

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Bumps Up To No. 4 In Coaches Poll

By Sean Stires