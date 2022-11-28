Notre Dame Commit Roundup: Irish Commits Shine In The Playoffs

The Notre Dame regular season came to an end this weekend with the team’s 38-27 loss to USC. There were several Irish recruits who were able to extend their team’s playoff hopes with fantastic performances this past week.

Let’s take a look at several of the notable performers, including some outrageous stat lines. Even with the loss, it’s apparent that the future of Notre Dame football is incredible bright.

RB JEREMIYAH LOVE - Christian Brothers 35, Lee’s Summit North 28

Christian Brothers made it back-to-back state championships on Saturday, defeating Lee’s Summit North 35-28. Lee’s Summit is led by 2024 defensive end Williams Nwaneri, who is a key Notre Dame target in the 2024 recruiting class. Love was beyond important for the team, putting together his finest performance of the season.

The St. Louis standout exploded for 318 total yards on the day, including 212 rushing yards and 106 receiving yards. He capped the day off with five touchdowns, including the game winner.

Christian Brothers ended the season with a 13-1 record. They were buoyed by Love, who rushed for 1,292 yards and 22 touchdowns on the season. He also hauled in another five touchdowns through the air.

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens 42, Graham-Kapowsin 28

Lake Stevens kept their championship hopes alive this past week, defeating Graham-Kapowsin by a score of 42-28. Once again, Limar was the main difference maker for the team.

He scored six touchdowns during the game. Every week the opposition knows that Limar is the player to stop, and yet he routinely comes out on top.

On Saturday, Lake Stevens (11-2) will take on Kennedy Catholic (12-1). Look out for Limar to once again to be a huge difference maker in this football game.

OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point 28, Eastern Guilford 25

South Point punched their ticket to the state championship game this past week, defeating Eastern Guilford 28-25. Once again, it was the running game for South Point that was the difference.

Running behind Absher, the team was able to rush for 282 yards during the contest and three touchdowns. As a team, they averaged 5.8 yards per carry on the day.

South Point (13-1) will now be challenged by East Lincoln (14-0) on Friday.

LB JAIDEN AUSBERRY - University Lab 49, Isidore Newman 13

In a matchup of next level stars on Friday, University Lab cruised to a massive 49-13 victory over Isidore Newman. On one side, Ausberry was a defensive stalwart for University Lab and was tasked with slowing down future Texas star quarterback Arch Manning.

The defense did just that. On top of only allowing 13 points during the contest, the University Lab defense also forced four turnovers, including two interceptions of Manning.

University Lab (9-3) will take on Dunham (12-1) on Friday night. They hope to continue their championship push.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer 59, Byron Nelson 41

Despite playing with a broken hand, Bowen continues to be a dynamic playmaker for the ultra talented Guyer squad. The senior standout took his fourth punt back to the house during the contest.

On Saturday, Guyer (13-0) is set to take on another extremely talented Southlake Carroll (13-0) squad. In a battle of undefeated squads, Bowen will have to be a difference maker on the defensive side of the football and as a return man.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter