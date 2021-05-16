Projecting The Size Of The Notre Dame 2022 Recruiting Class

With spring in the rear view and some key transfers now done we take a look at Notre Dame's possible 2022 recruiting numbers

A question I've been asked quite frequently is how many recruits will Notre Dame take in the 2022 class. The honest answer is I don't know, because that number is still a work in progress. I explained why that is in a recent article, which you can find HERE.

Right now I view the number to be around 22 with the possibility of it getting up to 25 if there are some unexpected departures or the staff is able to land a few players who are simply too good to pass up. The way the staff is recruiting certain positions it appears they want to get closer to the 24-25 number. With the number of fifth-year players that could return if the staff meets its needs in the recruiting class it could easily open up those two additional spots to get to 24.

Here's a look at how the class looks right now.

QUARTERBACK

Need/Goal: 1

Commit: Steve Angeli

Notre Dame wanted one quarterback in the class and got their man when Angeli committed to the Irish in March. OC/QB coach Tommy Rees is now focused on recruiting the loaded 2023 quarterback class.

RUNNING BACK

Need/Goal: 2

Commit: Jadarian Price

With the potential of Kyren Williams leaving after this season and the unlikely odds that C'Bo Flemister returns in 2022 the Irish will be down to three scholarship backs, which is why the staff is focusing on two runners in the 2022 class. Notre Dame already landed Price and has now set its sights on landing one of Dallan Hayden, Nicholas Singleton or Gavin Sawchuk.

Should the staff miss out on one of the "big three" at the position it could choose to go with just four scholarship backs in 2022 and try to get two in the 2023 class.

WIDE RECEIVER

Need/Goal: 3

Commit: Amorion Walker

The transfer of Jordan Johnson increased the need to take three wideouts in this class, and the need for high-level prospects is even greater. Walker is already in the class but Notre Dame now must land at least two impact type players in the class. This number of three is working with the assumption that Notre Dame will bring back at least two of Kevin Austin, Lawrence Keys III, Braden Lenzy or Joe Wilkins Jr. Should that number go down to one the staff could use the extra scholarship for a fourth receiver.

If Notre Dame misses on one of the big three backs it could use that space for a fourth receiver.

TIGHT END

Need/Goal: 2

Commit: Eli Raridon, Holden Staes

Notre Dame will likely not bring back George Takacs in 2022, which will also likely be the last season for Michael Mayer, which brings about the need for a second tight end despite landing two in both the 2020 and 2021 classes. Notre Dame met its need in impressive fashion.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Need/Goal: 4-5

Commit: Joey Tanona, Ty Chan

Five is the ideal number for Notre Dame, but getting to five and meeting its needs at other positions could be difficult. Getting to five might require Notre Dame to have a lineman currently on the roster either leave early for the NFL, transfer or go on a medical scholarship.

Notre Dame is off to a great start with Tanona and Chan, and they are in great position with Billy Schrauth. If the staff is looking at just four there needs to be another pure tackle added to the class along with Schrauth, should he commit to the Irish in June. If they go with five another interior player - like Carson Hinzman - could also be added.

DEFENSIVE END

Need/Goal: 3-4

Commit: Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira, Darren Agu

From a pure numbers standout the need is only three defensive ends, but Notre Dame is rightfully going to still keep recruiting elite edge defender Cyrus Moss. He's simply too good not to recruit and the staff can and would make room for a player like him. If they don't land Moss the Irish have met its need goal in impressive fashion.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Need/Goal: 1-2

Commit: None

The interior is a bit harder to project, and I'm still trying to get a read on what Notre Dame's target goal is for the class. For me the number should be one, and landing Anthony Lucas has to be the main objective. He's a program-changing recruit, and even if the staff lands another DT (like Donovan Hinish) they should still push HARD for Lucas.

LINEBACKER

Need/Goal: 4

Commit: Joshua Burnham, Nolan Ziegler

Striking out at linebacker in the 2020 class and landing just two in 2021 means the Irish need numbers and impact talent in 2022. This is especially true should Kahanu Kia go on a Mormon mission as expected. Notre Dame is off to a great start with Burnham and Ziegler, and it has a great shot to add two more studs to the class.

Should Notre Dame land Niuafu Tuihalamaka and Jaylen Sneed this would likely go down as Notre Dame's best linebacker haul in a very, very long time.

SAFETY

Need/Goal: 1-2

Commit: None

This isn't a great safety class nationally, and the fact Notre Dame is so loaded at cornerback on the roster (and in great shape with a number of corners in the 2022 class) means that there is a great chance move a current corner to safety to meet the numbers needs. Notre Dame needs at least one safety in the class, and if it can get a second high-level safety the number could easily get up to two safeties.

CORNERBACK

Need/Goal: 2-3

Commit: Jaden Mickey

If Notre Dame gets two safeties in the class it could make it hard to get a third cornerback in the class. On the flip side, if Notre Dame gets to three corners it decreases the need to get two safeties, unless one of those safeties is Xavier Nwankpa.

Best guess at the makeup of a 24-man class.

1 QB

1 RB

3 WR

2 TE

4 OL

3 DE

2 DT

4 LB

3 CB

1 S

