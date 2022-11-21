Notre Dame Commit Roundup: Standouts From Week 13

Notre Dame put together its most dominant all around victory on Saturday, defeating Boston College by a score of 44-0. The present and future of Notre Dame was on full display during the team’s senior day.

There were also several Irish commits in action this weekend, leading their teams to playoff victories and massive performances. Those notable outings are evidence for just how bright the future of Notre Dame football is.

Let’s take a look at the more notable performances from this past week!

RB JEREMIYAH LOVE - Christian Brothers 46, Liberty North 21

Love and his talented Christian Brothers squad punched their ticket to the state championship game next week, defeating Liberty North by a score of 46-21. The Notre Dame commit was a big part of that outburst offensively, rushing for 172 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries.

That 11.5 yards per carry average is great evidence of Love’s big play ability. Don’t blink, Love may have just scored again.

He is not the only Christian Brothers star that Notre Dame fans should keep their eyes on. Love’s teammate, junior wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, is one of the more talented pass catchers on the board for the Irish.

During the victory, McClellan hauled in just two receptions but exploded for 93 yards. McClellan also carries the ball nine times as a wildcat quarterback, rushing for 54 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

On Saturday, Christian Brothers (12-1) will take on Lee’s Summit North (12-1) for the championship. Lee’s Summit North is fresh off of a 32-6 victory over DeSmet Jesuit and Notre Dame 2023 cornerback commit Christian Gray.

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens 42, Gonzaga Prep 17

It was another fantastic outing for Limar during the team’s 42-17 victory over Gonzaga Prep on Friday night. The senior playmaker totaled 284 all-purpose yards and scored five total touchdowns in the win.

Lake Stevens (10-2) will now take on Graham-Kapowsin (10-2) on Friday night. They will be counting on Limar, who is among the most talented all-around weapons in the 2023 recruiting class. His younger brother, Jayshon Limar, who is a 2025 recruit who already holds a Notre Dame offer.

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake 45, New Braufels 14

Great players make big time plays even when opportunities may be limited. Greathouse exemplified that during Westlake’s 45-14 victory over New Braufels on Friday night. The team struggled to throw the football during the contest, limiting the senior pass catcher to just three receptions for 40 yards.

Despite that less than gaudy stat line, Greathouse did the little things you would expect from a dynamic football player. He was even asked to throw the football himself, completing his long attempt for a 23 yard touchdown.

Greathouse also returned a punt for a 39 yard touchdown during the contest. No matter the role, the Irish commit has continued to answer the bell for his Westlake team en route to their 52nd straight victory.

Westlake (12-0) will take on San Benito (11-1) on Friday night.

LB DRAYK BOWEN - Andrean 48, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 29

Bowen is amidst one of the best playoff runs you could imagine. A two-way star for his talented Andrean team, Bowen once again made his presence felt on Friday night during the team’s 48-29 victory over Fort Wayne Bishop Luers.

The senior rushed for 358 yards and five touchdowns during the victory. On the season, Bowen has now rushed for 1,689 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 7.8 yards per carry. He also has 137 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, five sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles on the defensive side of the football.

Andean (10-3) has advanced to the state championship game, where they will take on Evansville Mater Dei (11-3) on Friday night.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer 63, Highland Park 42

Despite playing with a broken hand, Bowen continued to be an outstanding playmaker for the undefeated Denton Guyer squad. The senior makes plays on offense, defense and as a punt returner for the team. Bowen made the highlight play of the day, intercepting a pass and returning it nearly 100 yards for a touchdown.

On Saturday, Guyer (12-0) will continue their playoff run against Byron Nelson (11-1). Guyer have their eyes fully set on getting back to the state championship game and seem to have a date set with destiny.

