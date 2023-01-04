Notre Dame Signee Sullivan Absher Is Living The All-American Bowl Experience Day By Day

After getting the late call to join the All-American Bowl roster, Notre Dame offensive line signee Sullivan Absher is hoping to make the best of a once in a lifetime opportunity. After his first practice with the West squad, Absher went in depth on the whirlwind experience.

It is pretty fun (to get back on the field) because I played in the Shrine Bowl about two and a half or three weeks ago, so I thought I was done playing football until college,” he explained. “So they called me this past Thursday and asked me if I could get out here on Monday. I said absolutely and now I am here.”

Absher could take the roster spot that was vacated by his fellow Irish signee Charles Jagusah who had to pull out due to an injury. So far, the North Carolina standout has been beyond appreciative of the opportunity laid in front of him.

"It’s been great,” Absher said. "The red carpet has been rolled out at the hotel, we are getting all of the charter buses, Gatorade and the ice cream we get at the hotel. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Of course along with that hospitality is the chance to test his skills against some of the premier players in the 2023 recruiting class. Admittedly it has been a challenge but it’s one that Absher is tackling head on.

"It has been a really fun challenge,” Absher noted. "You aren’t playing against the normal 3A school ball guys. You are playing against All-Americans so it is definitely a fun adjustment with how fast there guys are but it is fun.”

On Tuesday, Absher was used both at guard and tackle due to necessity. It’s an opportunity to compete at multiple positions, something that Absher is open to on the next level as well.

"I love it because I want to play whatever position I can help the team the most and wherever gets me on the field as quickly as possible,” said Absher. "We have a lot of pure tackles and some centers. We only have one true guard so I said hey, let’s play some guard and get on the field.”

The last few days have been a whirlwind for the North Carolina standout. He is enjoying the ride and taking a day at a time. When asked about goals he had set, it turns out that he didn’t have enough time to think about that.

"You know, not really,” he stated. "I haven’t really had time to think about it because it has only been four days since I got the call. I am just really happy to be here now.”

A big bonus is that Absher gets to spend some more time with several of his future teammates who are participating in the game, including Drayk Bowen, Micah Bell, Adon Shuler and Brenan Vernon. They have already forged some great new memories.

"I love them,” he said. "We are already brothers, man. We have the group chat and at the hotel yesterday, we played Xbox for hours and we walked around the hotel to see if we could get on the roof and see the city. (Brenan Vernon) was sleeping in his room of course but we love Vern too.”

Only two days in the book, it promises to be a week to remember for Absher. To think just a week ago, he had no idea it would happen.

