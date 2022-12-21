MOORE PROFILE

Hometown: Hyattsville, Md.

High School: DeMatha Catholic

Size: 6-foot-6, 255 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: July 10, 2022

Recruitment Recap: It wasn’t long after Ohio State extended a scholarship to Jason Moore in January that the comparisons to former defensive end Chase Young began, as he hails from the same high school that produced one of the most dominant players in program history.

Moore attended the annual spring game in mid-April and then took an official visit with the Buckeyes in late June. He also took official visits with finalists Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State earlier in the month, which helped him make his decision in early July.

During that second trip to Columbus, Moore got an in-depth look at the program from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and defensive line coach Larry Johnson. He was leaning toward the Fighting Irish heading into that weekend, but quickly began trending toward the Buckeyes afterward.

Evaluation: “Whether it's as a big end or a three-technique, (Moore) has the talent to develop into a difference maker up front. Moore's elite length and impressive natural strength project quite well inside, and he does a good job keeping his pads low off the ball, which is key for a 6-foot-6 inside defender.

“As Moore's hand play improves, his ability to beat blocks will take off, and that will make him a dominant run defender no matter where he lines up … He could be a quality edge rusher in college, but as an interior player his pass rushing potential could be elite.”

