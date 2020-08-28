Another superlative list courtesy of SI All-American came out Friday afternoon, this time highlighting some of the” best defensive fits” regarding prospects in the football class of 2021.

Ohio State defensive back commit Jordan Hancock (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) made the Sports Illustrated list, as the future Buckeye is certainly projected to contribute nicely once arriving to a heralded secondary room in Columbus. The Buckeyes were recently coined “DBU” in an article by ESPN, recognizing the program’s multitude of recent success for corners and safeties.

See below for the latest SIAA superlative list (alphabetically), along with the school they are currently committed to and a hyperlink to their SIAA player page.

Jamari Buddin – Penn State

Monkell Goodwine – Alabama

Jordan Hancock – Ohio State

Elijah Jeudy – Georgia

Kamren Kinchens - Miami

Prince Kollie – Notre Dame

Latrell McCutchin – Oklahoma

Dakota Mitchell - Florida

Demeioun Robinson – Maryland

Julien Simon - USC

FULL SI-ALL-AMERICAN RELEASE HERE

Hancock was also named SI All-American’s top nickel prospect in this recruiting cycle, and came in 53rd on the Preseason SI99 list. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect initially committed to Clemson in March, reopened his recruitment in mid-July and then chose Ohio State just five days later.

Ohio State’s upcoming class is currently ranked No. 1 in the country, jockeying for position with Alabama and racking up a nice commit yesterday in the form of defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. The Buckeyes now have 19 total commits in the group, including five more secondary prospects in addition to Hancock.

